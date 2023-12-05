5 things to Expect from GTA 6 based on leaks so far – asumetech

Technology

Even though the official release date of GTA 6 is still unknown, the community has been digging through the news since September 2022. Despite Rockstar Games sharing absolutely nothing on the upcoming game, data miners have disclosed plenty of information that keep the players hyped.

GTA 6

But people are still hoping for the leaked information because there isn’t enough information to tell if it’s real. Based on the leaked information, this piece lists five things GTA 6 players can expect from the game.

GTA 6

The next game is likely to take place in Vice City, which is a made-up city that is based on Miami, Florida. So, people are excited about a new map in GTA 6 in Miami. Some buildings from Miami were also seen in the secret videos.

Miami-based Map

People also think GTA 6 will have a plan that can change and grow over time. The game is expected to have more than one city, and several insiders have said that Rockstar Games will release Story Mode DLCs that include the new maps.

Expanding Map

The leak of the GTA 6 budget showed that Rockstar Games is spending more than a billion dollars to make the game. Even though the budget is already huge for a video game, fans expect graphics and gameplay improvements that have never been seen before.

Improved Graphics

Currently, the game will let up to 32 people play in a lobby with a peer-to-peer link, but Rockstar Games could change its mind. But it will be much safer than the multiplayer lobbies because the developer added several safety features.

online Lobby

