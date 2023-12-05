Watch: Trailer for 'American Fiction' with Jeffrey Wright – About Amazon

Amazon MGM Studios and Orion Pictures have released the first trailer for American Fiction, the acclaimed film that recently won the People’s Choice Award at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. The film stars Jeffrey Wright, in a performance that critics are calling the best of his career.

American Fiction is Cord Jefferson’s (Watchmen, Succession, Master of None) hilarious directorial debut that confronts our culture’s obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes. Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist who’s fed up with the establishment profiting from “Black” entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, Monk uses a pen name to write an outlandish “Black” book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.

During a recent press conference, Jefferson said, “One of the things that I think really makes Jeffrey shine is that people don’t expect to see him in this kind of role. I think people are pleasantly surprised when they see how funny he is.”

Jefferson has assembled an incredible cast, including Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Adam Brody, and Keith David, with Issa Rae and Sterling K. Brown.

The film will open in select theaters on December 15 and expands to additional theaters starting December 22.

