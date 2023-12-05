Microsoft is reportedly working on a smaller Surface Pro and Arm-powered Surface Go 4 – The Verge

By Tom Warren, a senior editor covering Microsoft, PC gaming, console, and tech. He founded WinRumors, a site dedicated to Microsoft news, before joining The Verge in 2012.

Microsoft is reportedly working on a smaller Surface Pro with an 11-inch display and an Arm-powered Surface Go 4 model. Windows Central reports that the smaller Surface Pro is codenamed Luxor and will be similar in size and shape to the Surface Go, the more budget 10.5-inch tablet that’s designed to look like a tiny Surface Pro.

Currently, Microsoft only ships its Surface Pro 9 with a 13-inch screen, in both Arm- and Intel-powered models. A new 11-inch model will also reportedly include a 120Hz display, in keeping with the premium specs found on the current 13-inch models.

A move to an Arm processor on the Surface Go 4 is reportedly in the works, too. Codenamed Tanta, the Surface Go 4 is said to ship with a chip based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c. Microsoft will reportedly stick with an Intel version of the Surface Go 4, but the Qualcomm-powered model may include 5G support for the first time.

It’s not clear exactly when both of these smaller tablets will appear, though. Windows Central claims it’s unlikely they’ll ship before the fall, so we might be waiting until early next year to see Microsoft’s latest smaller Surface tablets. With Intel and Microsoft both hinting at an unannounced Windows 12 operating system, we could be looking at a busy year for Surface hardware in 2024, particularly if Microsoft wants to ship hardware with chips that are optimized to handle AI workloads that will “reinvent how you do everything on Windows.”

