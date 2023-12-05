Solana Price Prediction 2023: What is Solana (SOL)? – CCN.com

What’s next for Solana?

Key Takeaways

Solana’s SOL coin has made a recovery, as investors seem to believe that a recent legal ruling could have positive implications for the crypto.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Solana of being an unregistered security when it sued the Binance and Coinbase crypto exchanges in early June. However, the news that a court found that Ripple’s XRP coin was not an unregistered security, so long as it was being sold on exchanges, may have given SOL’s holders hope.

In September, though, the news that Visa would be sending the USDC stablecoin via Solana could also have brought it to the attention of potential investors.

Later on in the month, the 1.16 update saw it get a price push which continued into October before it enjoyed a significant resurgence in November.

By December 1, SOL was worth about $61.

Solana did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But what is Solana (SOL)? How does Solana work? What is Solana used for? Let’s take a look and see what we can find out, and also take a look at some of the Solana price predictions being made as of December 1 2023.

Let’s take a look at some of the Solana price predictions that were being made as of December 1 2023.

Keep in mind that price forecasts, especially when it comes to something as potentially volatile as cryptocurrency, very often end up being wrong. Also, many long-term crypto price predictions are made using an algorithm, which means that they can change at any time.

First, CoinCodex had a rather optimistic short-term Solana price prediction.

The site said that it would hit $61.67 on December 6, and would get to $68.63 on December 31. The site’s technical analysis was, bullish, with 27 indicators sending optimistic signals and just one making a bearish one.

On other sites, DigitalCoinPrice suggested that Solana could reach an average of $129.52 this year. CaptainAltCoin said SOL would reach $38.55 by next December. Meanwhile, CryptoPredictions.com predicted it to trade at $59.65 by the end of 2024.

Moving on, DigitalCoinPrice suggested that SOL could trade at around $219.70 in 2025. CaptainAltCoin predicted it would reach a staggering $363.69 that year.

CryptoPredictions.com, on the other hand, was more cautious, but still optimistic, saying it would close the year at about $90.04.

In terms of a more long-term Solana price prediction, DigitalCoinPrice claimed that it would be worth $605.15 by the start of the next decade. CaptainAltCoin said there was a “50-50” chance SOL would collapse into nothingness, potentially becoming a de facto dead coin by then. PricePrediction.net was far more bullish. Its SOL price prediction said the coin would trade at $901.45 in 2030.

Blockchain analytics company Messari released its quarterly report on Solana . In it, they highlighted that it had launched its Saga mobile phone, and outlined some key advantages and disadvantages of the blockchain.

They found Solana had

Messari said that Solana had

Messari also said that Solana

Now, let’s examine some of the highlights and lowlights of the Solana price history. While we should never take past performance as an indicator of future results, knowing what the coin has achieved can provide us with some very useful context if we want to make or interpret a Bitcoin price prediction.

In the first half of 2020 SOL it was worth about $0.90. It hovered around the $2 mark for the rest of the year, but things shot up in early 2021 when the market blossomed and SOL reached a little under $50 in April.

Although there was a decline from this, it came back into its element in August of that year, when it broke through the $100 barrier.

A downturn was inevitable, but the recovery it made in November was notable, as it reached an all-time high of $260.06 on November 6 as the market pumped following Bitcoin (BTC) reaching record levels.

After a strong 2021, 2022 was a year to forget. Market conditions saw the coin, which closed the year below $200, fall below $100 in March, recover in April, and then collapse again. The bankruptcy of the FTX exchange had a big impact on the price of SOL, as it was suggested that FTX had invested a significant amount of money in Solana, and SOL crashed to close the year below $10.

So far, 2023 has mostly been about recovery, with the coin topping $25 at points in February and April. However, the news of the SEC’s lawsuit saw things go down and it reached a low of $13.38 on 10 June. This drop coincided with the news that the Crypto.com (CRO) exchange was suspending its US institutional activities.

Over the next month, the market fought back, and the Ripple decision gave pretty much every crypto a boost. On July 14, SOL peaked at $30.06.

August 17’s news that Elon Musk’s SpaceX had sold billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin tanked the market. SOL dropped to $17.46 on September 11. However, it started to make a comeback and, on October 9, 2023, Solana was worth about $22.15.

The coin then took advantage of a crypto bull run, reaching $63.42 on November 11. By December 1, it was worth about $61.

At that time, there were about 424 million SOL in circulation out of a total supply of around 563 million. This gave the coin a market cap of about $25 billion, making it the sixth-largest crypto by that metric.

Google’s BardAI platform gave the following price prediction for Solana on December 1. Please remember that price predictions are very often wrong and that artificial intelligence should not be trusted.

Reasons:

Reasons:

Reasons:

It added: “Please note that these are just predictions and the actual price of SOL could be higher or lower. It is important to do your own research before making any investment decisions.”

Solana is one of the largest cryptocurrencies out there by market cap. While it has suffered over the last year or so, the fact that it remains in the top 10 is a testament to its strong performance in the second half of 2021, when it went from an also-ran to a major player.

However, when something stands up, someone will want to knock it down, and the SEC’s ongoing vendetta against crypto sees SOL firmly in the regulator’s sights, even if Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling might give some holders hope. We shall have to see what, if anything, comes of the SEC’s cases. As always, though, you will have to make sure you do your research before investing in Solana.

No one knows right now. Sites like DigitalCoinPrice are extremely optimistic, while the likes of CaptainAltCoin are far more bearish. Keep in mind that price predictions very often end up being wrong, and that prices can, and do, go down as well as up.

Before you decide whether or not to invest in Solana, you will need to do your research, not only on SOL, but on other, similar cryptos such as Ether (ETH) and Cardano (ADA). Ultimately, though, you will have to make this decision for yourself. Remember that prices can go down as well as up and that you should never invest more money than you can afford to lose.

Computer engineers Anatoly Yakovenko and Greg Fitzgerald founded Solana in 2017. Yakovenko had previously worked for Dropbox and graduated with a degree in Computer Science from the University of Illinois in 2003.

On December 1, 2023, an unnamed wallet held more than 11 million Solana (SOL).

As of October 9, 2023, the five wallets with the most Solana were

Solana’s technical documentation, or whitepaper , says that the system is designed to be quicker and easier to use than other blockchains.

One word of warning, though. The whitepaper is full of jargon, with sentences like “When used alongside a consensus algorithm such as Proof of Work (PoW) or Proof of Stake (PoS), PoH can reduce messaging overhead in a Byzantine Fault Tolerant replicated state machine, resulting in sub-second finality times” likely to confuse the average reader.

Blockchains can be slow. While this is especially true for Proof-of-Work (PoW) chains like Bitcoin, which use people solving mathematical equations to add blocks to the blockchain, it can also be true for Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chains such as Ethereum, too.

The Solana blockchain aims to solve this problem. It uses something called Proof-of-History (PoH) to grow its chain and reward its users. It promises people 2,000 transactions per second.

Solana is part of the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). DeFi is based on the idea that people would be able to access financial services without having to bother going through traditional banks. It supports a variety of decentralized applications (DApps), such as the Audius music-sharing program and the Phantom Wallet.

The SOL coin, which is used to reward the people who help run the network, powers the system. The coin can also be staked in return for voting rights, and it can also be bought, sold, and traded on exchanges.

Solana’s unique selling point is its Proof-of-History consensus mechanism. This works by creating a series of timestamps, which show who held how much crypto at what particular point. In turn, this enables the data to be accurate and fair.

PoH has allowed Solana to have a range of other functions. These include

SOL powers the system. Holders can stake it, or set it aside, in return for voting rights. People can also buy, sell, and trade it on exchanges.

On December 1 2023, there were 424 million SOL in circulation out of a total supply of around 563 million.

It might do. Some price predictions think it can reach four figures as soon as 2024. Although SOL has been worth $100 before, it has not traded at that level since April 2022.

The SOL coin supports the Solana blockchain. People can also buy, sell, and trade it on exhanges.

Trust Wallet Price Prediction 2023: What is Trust Wallet (TWT)?

Bancor Price Prediction 2023: What is Bancor (BNT)?

Loom Network Price Prediction 2023: What is Loom Network (LOOM)?

Please note that the contents of this article are not financial or investing advice. The information provided in this article is the author’s opinion only and should not be considered as offering trading or investing recommendations. We do not make any warranties about this information’s completeness, reliability and accuracy. The cryptocurrency market suffers from high volatility and occasional arbitrary movements. Any investor, trader, or regular crypto users should research multiple viewpoints and be familiar with all local regulations before committing to an investment.

Peter Henn has been a journalist since 2005. In that time, he has written for a variety of publishers including the Mail on Sunday and the Daily Express. He has previously covered the world of cryptocurrency for Currency.com and Capital.com, and has also written for ECigIntelligence.com and CBD-Intel.com. A graduate of the University of Liverpool, he is based in the United Kingdom. His hobbies include music, horse racing and performance art.

source