What Is Polygon Blockchain? Your Guide – GOBankingRates

OPEN BANK ACCOUNT
BUILD CREDIT FAST
Search
Banking
Learn
Savings Accounts
Checking Accounts
Certificate of Deposit
Money Market Accounts
Credit Unions
Interest Rates
Reviews
Get Started
Best Banks
Best Savings Accounts
Best Checking Accounts
Best CD Rates
Best Neobanks
Best Online and Neobank Savings Accounts
Best Online Banks
Best Regional Banks
Best Credit Unions
FIND THE BEST BANK FOR YOU
Featured
Best Banks 2023
Latest on Mortgage
Top Money Experts
Economy Explained
Investing
Learn
Stocks
Bonds
Cryptocurrency
Brokerages
Funds
Investing Strategy
Reviews
Get Started
Best Investments
Best Mutual Funds
Best Stocks for Beginners
Cheap Stocks to Buy Now
Best Cryptocurrency to Invest In
Next Big Cryptocurrency
FIND THE BEST BANK FOR YOU
Featured
Real Estate
Crypto on the GO
Top Money Experts
Economy Explained
Credit Cards
Learn
News & Advice
Rewards
Retail
Balance Transfer
Reviews
Get Started
Best Credit Cards 2023
Best Reward Credit Cards
Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Best Cash Back Credit Cards
Critics’ Choice Credit Cards
Best Travel Credit Cards
Best Airline Credit Cards
Credit
Check Credit
Build Credit
Repair Credit
Build Credit Fast
FIND THE BEST CARD FOR YOU
Featured
Financially Savvy Female
GEN Z:
The Future of Finance
Economy Explained
Top Money Experts
Loans
Learn
Home Loans
Student Loans
Personal Loans
Auto Loans
Get Started
Best Student Loan Refinance Options
Best Personal Loans
Best Auto Loans
SEE WHO MADE OUR LIST THIS YEAR
Featured
Financially Savvy Female
GEN Z:
The Future of Finance
Economy Explained
Retirement at Any Age
Retirement
Learn
401(k)s
IRAs
Social Security
Retirement Planning
Get Started
401(k)s for Beginners
IRAs for Beginners
IRAs vs. 401(k)s
Retirement Savings
Retire Early
Retirement at Every Budget
SECURE YOUR FINANCIAL FUTURE
Featured
Retirement at Every Budget
News & Events
Financially Savvy Female
Top Money Experts
Saving & Spending
Learn
Saving Money
Money
Shopping
Budgeting
Home Tips
Net Worth
Financial Planning
Travel
Get Started
Create a Budget
Manage Debt
Apply for a Mortgage
Live Richer Podcast
Create a Financial Plan
SEE WHO MADE OUR LIST THIS YEAR
Featured
Tax Guide
Economy Explained
Best Banks 2023
Top Money Experts
Trending
Trending Topics
News & Events
Crypto on the Go
Travel Rich
Tax Guide
Back to School Finances
GEN Z: The Future of Finances
Small Business Spotlight
Best Banks 2023
Financially Savvy Female
Economy Explained
Top Money Experts
Retirement at Every Budget
Jobs and Side Gigs
What’s the State of US Real Estate
Trending Articles
Gold Prices Reach All-Time High — Should You Invest Now?
CD Rates Today: December 4 — Earn 5.75% APY
Apple Seeks to End Savings & Credit Card Partnership With Goldman Sachs — What Will Happen to Your Accounts?
SEE WHO MADE OUR LIST THIS YEAR
Featured
Tax Guide
Best Banks 2023
Financially Savvy Female
Live Richer Podcast
Calculators
Retirement Calculator
Gas Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Tax Calculator
Categories
Banking
Learn
Savings Accounts
Checking Accounts
Certificate of Deposit
Money Market Accounts
Credit Unions
Interest Rates
Reviews
Get Started
Best Banks
Best Savings Accounts
Best Checking Accounts
Best CD Rates
Best Neobanks
Best Online and Neobank Savings Accounts
Best Online Banks
Best Regional Banks
Best Credit Unions
FIND THE BEST BANK FOR YOU
Featured
Best Banks 2023
Latest on Mortgage
Top Money Experts
Economy Explained
Investing
Learn
Stocks
Bonds
Cryptocurrency
Brokerages
Funds
Investing Strategy
Reviews
Get Started
Best Investments
Best Mutual Funds
Best Stocks for Beginners
Cheap Stocks to Buy Now
Best Cryptocurrency to Invest In
Next Big Cryptocurrency
FIND THE BEST BANK FOR YOU
Featured
Real Estate
Crypto on the GO
Top Money Experts
Economy Explained
Credit Cards
Learn
News & Advice
Rewards
Retail
Balance Transfer
Reviews
Get Started
Best Credit Cards 2023
Best Reward Credit Cards
Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards
Best Cash Back Credit Cards
Critics’ Choice Credit Cards
Best Travel Credit Cards
Best Airline Credit Cards
Credit
Check Credit
Build Credit
Repair Credit
Build Credit Fast
FIND THE BEST CARD FOR YOU
Featured
Financially Savvy Female
GEN Z:
The Future of Finance
Economy Explained
Top Money Experts
Loans
Learn
Home Loans
Student Loans
Personal Loans
Auto Loans
Get Started
Best Student Loan Refinance Options
Best Personal Loans
Best Auto Loans
SEE WHO MADE OUR LIST THIS YEAR
Featured
Financially Savvy Female
GEN Z:
The Future of Finance
Economy Explained
Retirement at Any Age
Retirement
Learn
401(k)s
IRAs
Social Security
Retirement Planning
Get Started
401(k)s for Beginners
IRAs for Beginners
IRAs vs. 401(k)s
Retirement Savings
Retire Early
Retirement at Every Budget
SECURE YOUR FINANCIAL FUTURE
Featured
Retirement at Every Budget
News & Events
Financially Savvy Female
Top Money Experts
Saving & Spending
Learn
Saving Money
Money
Shopping
Budgeting
Home Tips
Net Worth
Financial Planning
Travel
Get Started
Create a Budget
Manage Debt
Apply for a Mortgage
Live Richer Podcast
Create a Financial Plan
SEE WHO MADE OUR LIST THIS YEAR
Featured
Tax Guide
Economy Explained
Best Banks 2023
Top Money Experts
Series
Financially Savvy Female
GEN Z: The Future of Finance
Economy Explained
Retirement at Any Age
Calculators
Calculators
Retirement Calculator
Gas Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Tax Calculator
Trending
Trending
Trending Topics
News & Events
Crypto on the Go
Travel Rich
Tax Guide
Back to School Finances
GEN Z: The Future of Finances
Small Business Spotlight
Best Banks 2023
Financially Savvy Female
Economy Explained
Top Money Experts
Retirement at Every Budget
Jobs and Side Gigs
What’s the State of US Real Estate
Trending Articles
Gold Prices Reach All-Time High — Should You Invest Now?
CD Rates Today: December 4 — Earn 5.75% APY
Apple Seeks to End Savings & Credit Card Partnership With Goldman Sachs — What Will Happen to Your Accounts?
SEE WHO MADE OUR LIST THIS YEAR
Featured
Tax Guide
Best Banks 2023
Financially Savvy Female
Live Richer Podcast
Careers
Our Mission
Many of the offers appearing on this site are from advertisers from which this website receives compensation for being listed here. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). These offers do not represent all available deposit, investment, loan or credit products.
Originally known as the Matic Network, Polygon was created to scale Ethereum and improve the infrastructure. It is an India-based project aiming to make transactions cheaper and quicker on the Ethereum blockchain.
Polygon is a layer two blockchain, meaning it is able to process crypto transactions more quickly and at a lower cost. Coinbase compares Polygon to an express train. It is on the same track as all other trains but moves faster and makes fewer stops along the way. In this example, the track is Ethereum, where Polygon does a quicker job of fulfilling transactions than the Ethereum blockchain.
The platform uses a proof-of-stake, or POS, consensus to secure the network and create new currency. Polygon has a market cap of $9.2 billion, and there are 9.25 billion polygon (MATIC) coins in circulating supply.
MATIC is Polygon’s native cryptocurrency — when the blockchain changed its name to Polygon, it kept MATIC for its ticker.
The coin serves a few purposes on the Polygon blockchain:
The developers release the token every month. The maximum supply of polygon tokens is 10,000,000,000, and 9.25 billion, or about 92%, are in circulation, according to CoinMarketCap. Polygon has burned, or removed from circulation, over 9.6 million MATIC, and as of April 25, another 3.8 million are in the process of being burned.
Sixteen percent of the tokens are team tokens; advisors hold 4%, 12% are network tokens and 23.33% are in the ecosystem. The remaining 21.86% are foundation tokens.
As of April 28, polygon’s price is just under $1, according to CoinMarketCap.
Anyone who has ever traded on the Ethereum blockchain would be familiar with the high transaction fees and slow fulfillment times on the network. Polygon solves these problems by providing a decentralized platform that facilitates low-cost transactions.
The network describes itself as a layer two scaling solution. Its unique transaction fulfillment technology allows up to 65,000 transactions per second on each side chain. The system uses proof-of-stake checkpoints that could, in the future, allow millions of transactions on the blockchain. In addition, Polygon’s side chains have been designed to support decentralized finance protocols within the Ethereum ecosystem.
The network has about $4 billion in cryptocurrency assets locked into its protocols, according to CoinTelegraph.
Currently, Polygon only supports Ethereum as the base chain but plans on extending its support to other base chains, according to the community consensus and suggestions.
In the future, Polygon wants to offer a framework for blockchain networks that would allow users to create interconnecting blockchain networks — an “internet of blockchains,” if you will.
If this comes to pass, developers will have a lot of liberty for network creation. They will be able to develop standalone, flexible and scalable blockchains.
Many developers use the user-friendly Ethereum Virtual Machine to build decentralized apps.
With its EVM compatibility, Polygon makes it easier for developers to create decentralized apps and port them. Developers have deployed many Ethereum apps onto Polygon, including SushiSwap and Aave.
Polygon isn’t the only blockchain aiming to increase the speed and functionality of crypto transactions — projects like Avalance, Polkadot and Solana are significant competitors.
Solana, for example, has many of the same capabilities Polygon has, including non-fungible tokens, smart contracts and decentralized finance applications. While Polygon still has an edge — it’s a layer two blockchain whereas Solana is a layer one, which has disadvantages in terms of speed and cost — Solana is a strong competitor.
Moreover, Ethereum has upgraded its platform. Initially called Ethereum 2.0 and now referred to as The Merge, the upgrade transitioned Ethereum from a proof-of-work chain to a proof-of-stake chain.
Improvements in speed, “gas” prices and scalability, should they result, could eventually lower Polygon’s popularity.
It is imperative to note that cryptocurrencies are volatile investments. You should be comfortable with a dramatic swing in price without going into panic mode.
As for polygon, some might consider it a safe investment while others do not. For instance, Mark Cuban, the cryptocurrency-enthusiast billionaire, invested in polygon.
Another positive sign is that Polygon went on a hiring spree amid a cryptocurrency bear market that had many companies, including Coinbase and BlockFi, which since has filed for bankruptcy, laying off staff. A slew of high-profile partnerships could be part of the reason. The Draft Kings, Dolce & Gabbana, Macy’s, Adidas, Prada, Stripe, Adobe and Meta — in addition to the NFL — all have launched projects on Polygon.
All told, more than 37,000 decentralized apps had been built on Polygon by August 2022. The sheer volume of dApps it supports should keep the platform relevant for a long time to come.
The downside of Polygon is its attachment to Ethereum. The network is not only competing with other currencies but also with Ethereum itself, which it also depends on.
Polygon developers argue with this, saying their network will remain relevant despite The Merge because Polygon offers speedier transactions and allows Ethereum’s communication with other networks.
However, another programmable blockchain might take Ethereum’s spot in the future, sending Polygon down with it.
Polygon is just as volatile as you would expect any other cryptocurrency to be. Its developers might have bigger plans for the future, but there is no way to ensure that other blockchain networks or Ethereum itself would not cause a decline in the coin’s popularity and worth. Besides that, the coin has been unable to sustain its brief rallies so far this year, which means the price might still be falling.
If you want to invest in Polygon, make sure you follow the golden rule of investment by not putting in more than you can afford to lose.
Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.
Information is accurate as of April 28, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
Our in-house research team and on-site financial experts work together to create content that’s accurate, impartial, and up to date. We fact-check every single statistic, quote and fact using trusted primary resources to make sure the information we provide is correct. You can learn more about GOBankingRates’ processes and standards in our editorial policy.
Share This Article:
Real Estate
December 05, 2023
6 min Read
Read more
Strategy
December 04, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Investing
December 05, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Investing
December 04, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Real Estate
December 04, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Real Estate
December 04, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Strategy
December 04, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Real Estate
December 04, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Strategy
December 04, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Real Estate
December 01, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Strategy
December 04, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Real Estate
December 04, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Real Estate
December 01, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Strategy
December 04, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Real Estate
December 01, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Real Estate
December 04, 2023
7 min Read
Read more
Get advice on achieving your financial goals and stay up to date on the day’s top financial stories.
By clicking the ‘Subscribe Now’ button, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can click on the ‘unsubscribe’ link in the email at anytime.
Advertiser Disclosure: Many of the offers appearing on this site are from advertisers from which this website receives compensation for being listed here. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). These offers do not represent all deposit accounts available.
© 2023 GOBankingRates. All Right Reserved.
Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.
For our full Privacy Policy, click here.