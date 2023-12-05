BNB Price: BNB Live Price Chart & News – CoinGecko Buzz

How is the price of BNB (BNB) calculated?
BNB (BNB), previously also known as Binance Coin (BNB), is a cryptocurrency coin created and issued by the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Initially created on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token in July 2017, BNB was migrated over to BNB Smart Chain in February 2019 and became the native coin of the Binance Chain.
BNB can be used to pay for fees when trading on Binance, and usually at a discounted rate. Due to the primary utility, BNB has seen massive growth in interest throughout the years . Several rounds of token burn events have appreciated BNB price and pushed it up as one of the top-10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Binance is the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Changpeng Zhao and He Yi in July 2017. Binance started with an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) and has since grown into one of the largest global cryptocurrency exchanges, both in terms of volume traded and market share by web traffic.
The Binance exchange is separated into the Spot market, Futures market, as well as the decentralized exchange, Binance DEX.
BNB was initially created as part of the Binance exchange through its ICO. In its whitepaper, Binance states that BNB was designed to be used to pay discounted fees on the Binance platform and also function as the native token powering the Binance Chain.
In addition to the initial use cases, BNB has added other cases both on and outside of the Binance platforms. Here’s an overview of BNB use cases:
Reduced Trading Fees – When trading fees on Binance are paid using BNB, users are entitled to a 25% discount in fees.
Binance Account Tier – Users with account balances in BNB and 30 days accumulated trading volume above certain thresholds are given VIP tiers with additional fee discounts and perks.
Dust Conversion – Users can convert non-tradeable amounts of various cryptocurrencies called dust in their Binance account into BNB.
IEO Lottery – Binance’s Initial Exchange Offerings (IEO) are conducted using lottery allocations determined using the amount of BNB held by users.
Binance Chain Native Token – Much like how Ether (ETH) is used to pay for fees on the Ethereum Blockchain, BNB is used to pay for fees on the Binance Chain. BNB is needed to trade on the Binance DEX.
Spent as Cryptocurrency – In addition to being used on Binance’s platforms, BNB can also be spent for payments in various ways, such as paying for travels, credit card fees, gifts and more. The full list is available here.
There may be more ways to use BNB that have not been covered here, but generally BNB can be used like any other cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services as long as the merchant accepts it.
BNB (BNB) is designed with token burn in mind to induce scarcity and drive up the value of the token. In its v1.1 whitepaper (archived copy), Binance stated that 20% of Binance’s profits will be used to purchase BNB and subsequently destroyed in every quarter. In 2019, Binance updated its whitepaper to v1.2. In the updated whitepaper, it is stated that BNB burns will now be based on its exchanges’ trading volume.
Since Binance began burning BNB in Oct 2017, 10 rounds of token burns have taken place, with about 16.7 million BNB worth approximately $208 million burned up till January 2020.
BNB (BNB) is supported by various hardware and software wallet providers. The choice between hardware and software wallets is mostly a balancing act between convenience and security to the user. We’ll provide a quick rundown on them in this section.
Generally, hardware wallets (e.g. Ledger) are non-custodial wallets which keep private keys of a wallet offline and only the owner knows it. This is arguably the safest option for storage as the user has full ownership of the coins, but is likely the least convenient as it requires the user to operate additional hardware to spend/use the cryptocurrency.
Non-custodial software wallets (e.g. Trust Wallet, Atomic Wallet) is the next option in terms of safety compared to hardware wallets, although they are likely more convenient. The private keys are also owned by the user, but since the wallet is kept on an online device (eg. the phone), there is a higher risk of losing the funds as hackers can access devices which are connected to the internet.
Lastly, arguably the most convenient yet risky storage method would be storing funds on custodial wallets (eg. on a centralized exchange such as Binance) as users do not own the private keys to the funds. A hack on the storage location can potentially cause users to lose their funds, much like what happened during the infamous 2014 Mt. Gox hack which recorded a massive loss of 850,000 BTC, most of which are customer funds.
Check out the full list of wallets which supports BNB on Binance’s own updated list here.
Yes, if you are looking to enter a long or short BNB position, both perpetual swaps and futures are available for BNB. Perpetual swap trading pairs are available across several platforms, including on Binance’s very own derivative exchange, Binance Futures with the BNBUSDT perpetual swap pair.
Check out the full list of derivative products or derivative exchanges listed on CoinGecko.
