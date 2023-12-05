PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Season 22 Update (Global version): APK … – Sportskeeda

PUBG Mobile Lite, which is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile, was created for players with low-end devices. The game only requires 600 MB of free device space and 1 GB of RAM to function smoothly.

PUBG Mobile Lite developers keep the BR experience fresh for players by adding a variety of new features to the game with periodic updates.

Happy New Year! 🎉 We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version was recently released. Players who have the 0.20.0 version of the title can directly update to the new one in-game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version on their Android devices.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the games.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass: All free WP rewards

As stated earlier, players who have the older version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices can directly update to the latest one in-game. However, those who do not have it can first download the 0.20.0 version and then update to 0.20.1.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. The link to the website is given below:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: They can then click on the “Download APK” button. The download will commence soon.

Step 3: Next, players must locate and install the APK file on their Android device.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, they can open the application.

Step 5: Upon completion of the in-game patches, players will be able to enjoy the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices.

The size of the APK file is around 575 MB, while that of the in-game update varies based on the device. So, players must ensure that they have enough space available on their device before downloading the file.

Maximize their intimidation and minimize the ammo needed to make your opponents run 😉👊Grab The Pummeler Set today! ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/rH6nRCR29k

Also Read: PUBG New State (Mobile) vs. PUBG Mobile Lite: 3 major difference between the games

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source