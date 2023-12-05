Apple's iOS 17 will mean big changes for your iPhone – Yahoo Finance

Apple’s (AAPL) iOS 17 is coming, and that means you’ll be seeing big changes the next time you fire up your iPhone. The latest version of the software that powers Apple’s smartphone, iOS 17 includes updates to the Messages, Phone, FaceTime, and Health apps, among others. It also marks the debut of StandBy, which turns your iPhone into a kind of high-tech alarm clock when you charge it overnight.

It’s important to note that you’ll need an iPhone XS or newer to get your hands on the newest iteration of the software. With that said, here’s how your iPhone is going to change with iOS 17.

Apple is making some of the biggest upgrades in iOS 17 to its trio of calling, messaging, and video chat apps. No, the Phone app isn’t the coolest piece of software, but iOS 17 manages to bring worthwhile and impressive features to it.

First up are Apple’s new Contact Posters, full-screen, customizable contact cards that appear on your contacts’ iOS 17 devices whenever you call, Message, or FaceTime with them. You can use photos, Memojis, or just regular text. You can also change the background of your photo, adjust the font, and more. The idea is to make your Contact Post as personal as possible.

While Contact Posters are fun, the more substantive development for the Phone app is Live Voicemail. Voicemail transcription already exists, but Live Voicemail does the transcription as the caller is leaving a message.

Not sure who’s calling and if what they have to say is important? Live Voicemail can tell you right away. What’s more, if the call sounds important, you can pick it up while the caller is still leaving the voicemail. It’s basically a high-tech version of screening your calls. Importantly, Apple says it won’t translate calls identified by your carriers as spam.

Messages also gets an update via a new Check In function that allows you to let a friend or family member know when you’re heading to a destination. If you appear as though you’re going the wrong direction, or you haven’t arrived within a certain time window, Check In will send you a notification asking if everything is alright. If you don't respond it will fire off a message to your contact letting them know something might be up.

FaceTime, meanwhile, is getting a slick upgrade that will allow you to leave video messages when the person you’re calling doesn’t pick up. I’m personally excited about this option, because I can’t wait for the first time my nephew sends a message my way.

One of the most unique additions to the iPhone in iOS 17 is Apple’s StandBy mode. The feature turns your phone into a kind of smart display when you turn it on its side while charging. You can use it to sift through widgets, notifications, and even calls.

Night mode will adjust the display brightness and colors so that it doesn’t bother you when you’re going to sleep. While you can prop up your iPhone against, say, a glass of water you brought to bed, Standby mode is best used with a third-party charging stand.

Apple says its MagSafe charging stand will also save your preferences for your specific room location. So if you have a MagSafe by your bed, it will always be your alarm clock, while the one in your kitchen might display your calendar.

Apple has been building up its Health app for some time now, and this year the company is adding a new feature called Mental health. As the name suggests, Mental health is designed to help you track your mental wellbeing.

You’ll enter information like your current state of mind on a scale ranging from very unpleasant to very pleasant. Apple has added a star-shaped visual to give you a better sense of how you’re feeling. You can also add what’s impacting your mood, whether that’s work, your friends, spouse, or something else.

Notifications will prompt you to log your mental state throughout the day, and a calendar will help you plot out your mood over weeks and months. Apple is also including mental health assessments to help you determine if you are at risk of depression and anxiety and allows you to share the information with your doctor to seek treatment.

There are a slew of other changes coming to iOS 17 including improved keyboard capabilities that, among other things, will finally stop putting “duck” into sentences when you absolutely mean another word.

IOS 17 will likely land on iPhones starting Sept. 12. Be on the lookout.

Daniel Howley is the tech editor at Yahoo Finance. He's been covering the tech industry since 2011. You can follow him on Twitter @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Saving for retirement is an essential goal for many Americans, but achieving the ideal savings target remains elusive for many. In 2023, the average American retiree had about $170,726 in retirement savings, a decrease from $191,659 at the beginning of 2022. This 10% reduction is significantly lower than the recommended $555,000. Only 12% of retirees have achieved or exceeded this recommended savings amount. Don’t Miss: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How d

The Federal Reserve’s 2022 consumer finance survey unveils a striking picture of American prosperity, revealing that the mean net worth of the average household has ascended to $1.06 million, a 23% from $868,000 in 2019. This statistic, while impressive, masks a more nuanced and unequal economic landscape. Despite the seemingly thriving financial status of American households, the reality is more complex, particularly for the middle class. The COVID-19 pandemic, which drastically impacted econom

Broadcom's (AVGO) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strong networking solutions revenues, driven by the robust adoption of Tomahawk and Jericho switches.

Employees don’t necessarily want to work from home; they really just want to have options.

AMD is to launch a chip designed for artificial intelligence (AI) systems on Wednesday that could help it compete with Nvidia.

JPMorgan's Jason Hunter sees the S&P 500 slumping to around 3,500 points by next summer, and says the "odds are stacked in favor of a hard landing."

Based on early data from ongoing clinical studies, CRISPR (CRSP) has decided to focus on the development of its next-generation CAR T pipeline and discontinue its first-generation CAR T candidates.

Many people have turned to annuities as a reliable means of securing a stable income during retirement. Financial advisers often highlight annuities as a prudent choice for those looking to manage retirement finances effectively. With a $150,000 annuity, the monthly income potential varies based on several key factors, such as the type of annuity chosen, the age of the annuitant and the length of the payout period. Annuities, which are financial products offered by insurance companies, serve as

John Chambers warns of AI fallout ahead but says the technology is unstoppable. He shared his candid views on the outlook for OpenAI, Microsoft, Google and others.

Nvidia stock was gaining early Tuesday as the market weighs concerns over China against a cheaper valuation for the chip maker.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) stock started trading at $104.27 on Nov. 29, with a market cap exceeding $414 billion. The 52-week low price for Exxon was $98.02, and the 52-week high was $120.07. The dividend for the quarter ending June to September was $0.91 per share against $0.88 for the same period of 2022, according to the company's 10-Q filing on Oct. 31. The cumulative dividend from January to September was $2.73 per share, higher than $2.64 per share for the preceding year. Dividend paymen

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and Exxon Mobil retreated Tuesday after the news that U.S. antitrust enforcers are investigating the companies' planned deal. Pioneer and Exxon were recently off more than 1%.

Chewy's (CHWY) third-quarter fiscal 2023 performance is likely to show gains from efforts related to e-commerce, product assortments and innovation.

The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

The company's shares fell about 2% in early trade. The consumer goods giant said it would take a $1.3 billion non-cash impairment charge before tax in the current quarter ending Dec. 31 on its Gillette business. P&G, which bought Gillette for $57 billion in 2005, gets about 8% of its total sales from the grooming business.

Cities and provinces across the country have accumulated a massive amount of hidden debt following years of unchecked borrowing and spending.

PANW, CRWD, MDB and MSFT stock make this screen of 22 stocks to watch in the top-performing industry groups.

The lessons have been hard, but should remind investors in the sector of some of the basic facts of investing.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) outlines plans to invest $2.3 billion in discretionary capital expenditure, covering expansion projects and contributions to joint ventures.

Los Angeles mansion owners, once keen on selling their grand properties, are now grappling with a market that’s less than favorable for sales. The trend is particularly evident in the city’s most opulent areas, where the challenges are two-fold: a new tax on luxury sales and a turbulent entertainment industry. The “mansion tax,” officially known as Measure ULA, which went into effect on April 1, imposes a significant additional cost on the sale of high-value properties. Homes selling for over $5

source