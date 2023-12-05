Google Chrome update! Bad news for millions of Windows users; are you impacted? – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Google has issued the latest update to Google Chrome, urging users to update their browsers immediately. To keep users from switching to new browsers, Google regularly issues updates to Chrome with new features. Moreover, security improvements and bug fixes are also released to keep users safe from cyberthreats.

Google has now released another update to Google Chrome, patching up security flaws in the previous version. The Chrome version, labelled 110, is a big one. This is due to being the first Chrome browser version supported on Windows 10 and above. Therefore, Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users will not be able to use the newer version of Chrome anymore.

Google announced, “Chrome 109 is the last version of Chrome that will support Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Server 2012 R2. Chrome 110 (tentatively scheduled for release on February 7th, 2023) is the first version of Chrome that requires Windows 10 or later. You’ll need to ensure your device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases.”

If you’re running Windows 10 or above, you need to simply update Chrome to its latest version. Chrome checks for new updates regularly, and when an update is available, Chrome applies it automatically when you close and reopen the browser.

However, if you’re a Windows 7 or a Windows 8.1 user, the only option is to update to a newer version of Windows. Users run a risk of being on the receiving end of cyberthreats if the Chrome version isn’t updated.

Since its launch in 2008, Google Chrome has become the world’s most used browser with a market share of nearly 65.84 percent. Major players in the industry like Mozilla Firefox and Internet Explorer have been left in the dust. Although Microsoft tried to turn things in their favour with the new Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome popularity is unmatched.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71675837643823

source