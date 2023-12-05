Tesla to release new service scheduling from mobile app next week, says Elon Musk – Electrek

With its rapidly growing fleet, Tesla is going to have to handle a much higher volume of service requests and it’s turning to its mobile app to help.
Right now, Tesla owners can use the mobile app to do things like unlocking and locking their cars, controlling the climate settings, and a few more relatively basic functionalities.
Lately, Tesla has been adding new capabilities to the mobile app, like the ability to remotely push software updates to the vehicle and a message inbox.
This week, the company also added the option to start pre-heating seats and the steering wheel from the app.
Now CEO Elon Musk says that they will even add the ability to schedule a service appointment from the app as soon as next week:
Tesla phone app release next week will enable service scheduling in 2 mins with a few taps. No more need to call!
Last month, Musk said that owners will be able to call a ‘Tesla Ranger’ from the app to get mobile service for some of the “top” known issues that don’t require a lift.
The automaker claims that its mobile technicians can fix over 80% of the issues on Tesla’s vehicles without having to bring the cars to a service center. We have even seen a Tesla mobile service unit swap seats in a Model S on site.
As of earlier this year, Tesla says that mobile service is already responsible for 30% of service jobs in North America
They have been modifying Model S vehicles to use as mobile repair vehicles and expand their mobile service fleet.
Musk said that Tesla is making ‘service and parts’ a priority after they figure out deliveries.
He even said that Tesla’s lack of service coverage in some regions was a ‘foolish oversight’ and the automaker plans a major expansion of service centers.
We will keep an eye for Tesla’s upcoming mobile app update that will integrate service scheduling.
