New 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro are available today – Apple

June 13, 2023

New 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro are available today

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, college students can save on the new 15-inch MacBook Air with education pricing through Apple Retail, and receive an Apple Gift Card of $150

Beginning today, the new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro powered by Apple silicon are now available. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the performance of M2, and all-day battery life in a thin and light, fanless design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop. With M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, Mac Studio is a performance powerhouse in a compact design. The new Mac Pro combines the incredibly powerful M2 Ultra with PCIe expansion, and also marks the completion of the Mac transition to Apple silicon. For Intel-based Mac users, every Mac is now a gigantic upgrade. And for PC users, there has never been a better time to switch to a Mac.

New MacBook Air, the World’s Best 15-inch Laptop

With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life,1 and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best — and thinnest — 15-inch laptop. It is up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.2 It also features an all-new six-speaker sound system with immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS. It comes in four gorgeous finishes — midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2, the world’s best-selling laptop, also remains in the lineup and now starts at an even more affordable price. Together, the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air deliver an unrivaled experience for everyone, from upgraders to students to first-time Mac customers.

Mac Studio and Mac Pro, the Most Powerful Macs Ever Made

The new Mac Studio features M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra chip to deliver a huge boost in performance and connectivity in a stunningly compact design that lives right on the desk. Mac Studio features up to 192GB of unified memory, which is 50 percent more than before. It’s now up to 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac,3 and up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra.4 With the new Mac Studio, any pro can build the studio of their dreams.

Mac Pro combines the unprecedented performance of Apple’s most powerful chip, M2 Ultra, with the versatility of PCIe expansion for those demanding workflows that need it. Up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based Mac Pro,5 the new Mac Pro also features up to 192GB of unified memory to take on demanding workloads other systems can’t even process. With the arrival of Mac Pro featuring M2 Ultra, the transition of the Mac lineup to Apple silicon is now complete.

More Savings for College Students

Students can save on the new 15-inch MacBook Air with year-round education pricing starting at $1,199, exclusively available at Apple Retail, in stores and online. With Apple’s College Student Offer, students will receive an Apple Gift Card of up to $1506 and get 20 percent off AppleCare7 to protect their purchase of a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro. Plus, they will get three months free of Apple Music and Apple TV+, and the student rate of just $5.99 for both services after the three-month free trial ends.

Apple’s College Student Offer is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels.

Apple Retail Services

Apple Specialists are available to help with customers’ shopping needs in-store, online, and in the Apple Store app.

Pricing and Availability

Starlayne Meza

Apple

starlayne_meza@apple.com

Michelle Del Rio

Apple

mr_delrio@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

