Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know – About Amazon

Lee este artículo en español.

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. And with Amazon’s annual Prime Day event, Prime members access amazing deals on products from top national brands and small business sellers across categories—from fashion and electronics to toys and home. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s biggest deal event of the year.

Prime Day is Amazon’s deal event exclusively for Prime members, featuring deals on top brands and small businesses.

Why did Prime Day start? Prime Day was created as a way to celebrate Prime members. The first Prime Day event came to life on Amazon’s 20th birthday on July 15, 2015.

Prime Day 2023 took place July 11-12. Check back for updates on next year’s event.

If you haven’t already, be sure to join Prime or start a free trial to participate. Remember, being a Prime member is the only way you’ll be able to access deals and savings on Prime Day.

Some additional ways to prepare include:

Yes, you must be a Prime member in order to take advantage of all the savings on Prime Day. You can start a free 30-day trial before Prime Day starts, or sign up directly for a full membership.

In 2022, Prime Day deals were available to Prime members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the UK, the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden.

Prime Day deals events were also held in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in Egypt for the first time.

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members in 25 countries around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible.

In the U.S. that includes free, fast delivery, unlimited access to award-winning movies and series with Prime Video, 100 million songs in shuffle mode and the most ad-free top podcasts available in the Amazon Music app with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, exclusive deals and in-store savings at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S , and incredible savings with Prime Day. Prime members even receive fast, free delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S. Explore more benefits you might not know about.

Amazon offers two discounted memberships to ensure people in all stages of life can experience Prime’s unparalleled value, including world-class customer service, exclusive savings, expansive selection, convenience, and quality digital entertainment.

Fast, free delivery of Prime Day orders is made possible thanks to Amazon’s global transportation network, which is powered by a combination of innovative technology, transportation services, dedicated associates, and partners. Amazon continues to build, innovate, and scale this network around the world—from rail and trucks to planes, vans, and more—while focusing on the safety, well-being, and career advancement of the people and partners who work across the Journey of an Amazon Package.

From a veteran loading cargo into the belly of an Amazon Air aircraft to the driver who delivers that familiar Amazon box, it’s the people and partners across the operations network who make it all possible.

