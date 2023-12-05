The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and LTE is on sale for $329 at Walmart – The Verge

By Alice Newcome-Beill
The Apple Watch remains the go-to smartwatch for iPhone users, but unless you absolutely need some of the new features found on the Apple Watch Series 8, the last-gen Series 7 remains an attractive wearable — that is, when you can find it. Thankfully, you can currently pick it up at Walmart in the 45mm, LTE-equipped configuration for $329, which is $200 less than its newer counterpart typically goes for.
In terms of specs, the Series 7 is a lot like the newer Series 8. It features better dust resistance and a larger display than its predecessor, along with all the fitness-tracking metrics you expect and compatibility with watchOS 9. What it doesn’t offer is things like menstrual tracking and crash detection, two features unique to the Series 8. But if you can live without them, the last-gen model is still plenty capable. Read our review.
The larger, 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a number of styles with either GPS or GPS and LTE.
If you’re on the hunt for a budget-friendly tablet, Amazon’s latest Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus are currently discounted at a variety of retailers. The ad-supported Fire HD 8 with 32GB of storage is on sale for $79.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, while the 32GB Plus model with ads is down to just $99.99 (normally $119.99) at Amazon and Best Buy. The ad-free models of both tablets are also on sale at Amazon for $94.99 and $114.99, respectively.
Both the standard Fire HD 8 and the HD 8 Plus share many of the same specs, including an 8-inch IPS LCD display, USB-C support, and a relatively low-end processor, which makes it difficult to recommend these tablets for anything work-related. The HD 8 Plus, however, also features wireless charging and more RAM, allowing it to act as an Echo Show if you mount it on a charging dock and handle simultaneous apps slightly easier. That said, both are incredibly affordable and fit the bill if you’re looking to do little more than stream Prime Video and consume Amazon content. Read our Amazon Fire HD Plus review.
The latest Fire HD 8 is Amazon’s eight-inch Fire HD tablet. It offers access to apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more. Its display isn’t as sharp as the Fire HD 10’s, but it’s still a good, basic entertainment device with long battery life.
Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus packs a lot of value for the money. It’s a suitable vessel for consuming any and all Prime content, and this model, in particular, supports wireless charging.
Need a new keyboard? Logitech’s comfortable MX Keys Mini is a sleek, wireless option that’s compatible with Windows and macOS. Its slim profile will be immediately familiar to those who have used Apple’s Magic Keyboard, and it's equipped with scissor-type switches that provide just enough tactile feedback while avoiding the usual clicks and clacks often associated with other mechanical switches. The backlit peripheral can also last for up to 10 days on a single charge and recall up to three Bluetooth devices, or connect via 2.4GHz. Normally $99.99, you can currently pick it up at Dell in white for $69.99, which remains one of the best prices we’ve seen on the low-profile offering yet.
Logitech’s compact, scissor-switch keyboard can pair with devices either via Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless and features a low-profile design.
