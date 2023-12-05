Apple Loop: iPhone 15 Pro Battery Problems, MacBook Pro Delay, Stunning iPhone 16 Pro Details Leak – Forbes

Taking a look back at another week of news and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop includes a stunning iPhone 16 Pro leak, iPhone 15 Pro problems, MacBook Pro delays, a small iPad Mini update, waiting for the Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro’s weighty issue, and Apple Maps welcomes Denmark.

Revolutionary Lens Expected For iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s use of a tetra prism has given it one of the best telephoto iPhone cameras of all time. Next year, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro is expected to join the 16 Pro Max in using the technology:

“[Apple analyst Ming-Chi] Kuo goes on to reveal that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature the same lens as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, by commenting, “Largan’s main growth drivers in 2024 will come from two iPhone 16 Pro models adopting tetraprism lenses, and the significant upgrade of Huawei’s high-end phone lens specifications.”

(Forbes).

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 22: iPhone 15 handsets go on sale at the Apple Store on September 22, … [+] 2023 in London, England. After Apple’s announcement of the iPhone 15 series on September 12, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the highly anticipated lineup is now available for in-store pickup starting today. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

iPhone 15 Pro’s Power Problem

The iPhone 15 family is going through more than the usual amount of teething problems as more small issues come to light. They may not impact the majority of users, but they are affecting the perception of the new iOS smartphones. One of the most worrying (and easily relatable) issues is the battery draining overnight. And the cause is both curious and under Apple’s control:

“In its notes for the latest beta of iOS software, Apple confirmed that “Increased power consumption might occur when an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1 is paired with an iPhone with iOS 17.0 (or watchOS 10.0 is paired with iOS 17.1).””

(Forbes).

Supply Chain Reveals MacBook Pro Delay

Many were hoping for a new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air in October. With the updated macOS laptops expected to introduce the Apple Silicon M3 chipset, it’s possible to use that chip as a proxy on the arrival time for the laptops. And it’s no longer looking like October 23:

“ARM-based laptops will see a decreased share of the overall laptop market in 2023, largely due to Apple winding down stock to prepare for its move from the current 5nm node found in the M2 family of chips to the 3nm node in the M3 family of chips. That will be reversed in 2024, with projected growth of 4.7 percent due to new products. This will essentially be Apple’s introduction of the M3 family and its use of 3nm nodes.”

(Forbes).

A Mini Update For The iPad Mini

Lots of talk about a new iPad Mini coming soon; the titular iPad 7 Mini 7 will be the first since September 2021. While there are high hopes for potential features, recent leaks have tempered expectations to a spec bump in both the processor and the display:

“[via @Tech_Reve] “supposedly only the AP changed from iPad mini 6.” The AP refers to the Application Processor, or in this case, the A15 Bionic chip used in the sixth-generation iPad mini… The leaker further adds that the iPad mini 7 “still doesn’t have 120Hz” for the display. Since the ProMotion system that can enable 120Hz is limited to the iPad Pro lineup, this isn’t entirely unsurprising.

(Apple Insider).

Waiting For The Watch

With Google’s Pixel Watch 2 leaning into its health and fitness features, the expected updates to the Apple Watch, including blood glucose monitoring, would allow the Apple Watch to try and claim the top spot once more. Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the key improvements are some time away from debuting:

“Kuo said the Apple Watch will not be equipped with a micro-LED display or blood glucose monitoring in 2024. He believes these features are at least two years away from being added to the Apple Watch. It’s unclear if Kuo’s prediction rules out the launch of the rumored “Apple Watch X” next year. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said a significantly overhauled “Apple Watch X” would launch in either 2024 or 2025, to mark the tenth anniversary of the device.”

(MacRumors).

The Heavy Expectations Of The Vision Pro

Apple has put a lot of marketing, research, and development work behind the Apple Vision system and the upcoming Vision Pro headset. There are countless challenges to overcome, but one stands out as being awkward to address and easy for the public to understand. It’s heavy:

“A key focus for Apple is making its device more comfortable to wear — with a smaller and lighter design. The company’s first headset, the Vision Pro, has caused neck strain in testing due to its size and weight. That could turn off consumers already wary of mixed-reality headsets, which meld virtual and augmented reality …Apple is readying the Vision Pro for release sometime early next year.”

(Bloomberg).

And Finally…

Apple has added countries 34 and 35 to the new Apple Maps experience, with Greece and Denmark picking up the increase in detail, improved navigation, and the useful “Look Around” feature:

“One of the key navigational improvements is the use of much more human-like directions. Instead of something like “In 300 feet, turn left” the new guidance uses natural language, referencing landmarks, e.g., “Turn left at the next traffic lights.” Cycle routing is also improved, key in Denmark especially, where cycling is a very popular form of transport.”

(9to5Mac).

