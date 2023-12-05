Google releases April 2023 update for Pixel 4, Pixel 5, Pixel 6 and … – Notebookcheck.net

Google has started rolling out new software updates for eligible Pixel smartphones, starting with the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a (5G). As always, Google will take a few days to distribute this month’s update globally. However, you can check whether your device is eligible for the April 2023 update by heading to the main Settings menu, then System and finally Software Update.

According to the company’s blog post, all Pixel smartphones will soon be upgraded to TQ2A.230405.003, including carrier-locked versions from the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 series. While the April 2023 update does not contain as many changes as last month’s Feature Drop, the bug fixes that Google has rolled out are noteworthy, nonetheless. Specifically, Google claims to have addressed a bug that occasionally caused Bluetooth devices or accessories to silently unpair.

Additionally, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series should no longer experience system instability while using certain USB accessories or devices. Google has not clarified which USB accessories and devices caused system instability, though. Moreover, autofocus should now work better in Macro Focus mode but only for the Pixel 7 Pro. Please see Google’s blog post for more details.

Purchase the Google Pixel Buds Pro on Amazon

Google via Android Central

source