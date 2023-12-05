Best Black Friday 2023 laptop deals at Walmart: Save up to $551 – Mashable

UPDATE: Nov. 10, 2023, 5:00 a.m. EST This story has been updated with additional laptop deals from Walmart‘s first Black Friday deals event.
Walmart generally isn’t the best place to score laptop deals. (That title goes to Best Buy.) But when the holidays roll around, shoppers in search of cheap PCs should keep their eyes on the big box store: It’s offered $79 Chromebooks during Black Fridays past.
While we’re not seeing Walmart’s laptop prices dip that low quite yet, it just rolled out some solid deals on traditional and gaming models as part of its first Black Friday Deals event — including a $479 MSI gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce 3050 graphics. (That one was sold out at the time of writing.) The sale is live online this week and continues in Walmart stores starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 6 a.m. local time.
Keep reading for a rundown of the best deals worth adding to your cart ASAP, and check back often: We’ll be updating this story with additional laptop deals from Walmart as we find them.
Lenovo’s IdeaPad 1 is a 15.6-inch laptop that’s billed as a lightweight and modern-looking entry-level pick; it’s best suited for basic tasks like web browsing and schoolwork. Its 14-hour battery life is the only thing on its spec sheet that’s relatively notable, though it does punch above its early Black Friday price point with last year’s AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage — most budget laptops we find for less than $300 have puny Intel Celeron N Series CPUs, 4GB of RAM, and slower eMMC storage that maxes out at 128GB.
HP Laptop 15-dy2795wm (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $329
$399 (save $70)
MSI Modern 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $449 (Special Buy)
ASUS Vivobook 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $449.99
$549.99 (save $100)
MSI Modern 14 (AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $499 (Special Buy)
Walmart’s $479 MSI GF63 Thin deal didn’t stand a chance, but this $499.99 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is still hanging around. It’s got an older NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card but this year’s AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, which connotes a thin, portable gaming PC. You could probably stand to upgrade its RAM down the road (it comes with 8GB of memory), but it’s perfect as-is for undemanding games like Grand Theft Auto V and Fortnite.
Acer Nitro 5 (Intel Core i5-12500H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $749.99
$999.99 (save $250)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $749.99
$1,049 (save $299.01)
Lenovo Legion 5 (AMD Ryzen 7 7735H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $899.99
$999.99 (save $100)
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (Intel Core i5-13450HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $999.99
$1,199.99 (save $200)
MSI Raider GE76 (Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,049
$1,599.99 (save $550.99)
MSI Vector GP68HX (Intel Core i9-12900H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, 16GB. RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,699
$1,899 (save $200)
Topics Black Friday HP Lenovo
Black Friday is a shopping holiday that takes place every year on the day right after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 24, but many major retailers including Target, Best Buy, and Walmart have already begun their official Black Friday sales events.
Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open for Black Friday. Last year, the Black Friday hours for Walmart were the normal store hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., so we expect to see a similar schedule this year.
Haley Henschel is a Chicago-based Senior Shopping Reporter at Mashable who reviews and finds deals on popular tech, from laptops to gaming consoles and VPNs. She has years of experience covering shopping holidays and can tell you what’s actually worth buying on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Her work has also explored the driving forces behind digital trends within the shopping sphere, from dupes to 12-foot skeletons.
Haley received a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and honed her sifting and winnowing skills at The Daily Cardinal. She previously covered politics for The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, investigated exotic pet ownership for Wisconsin Watch, and blogged for some of your favorite reality stars.
In her free time, Haley enjoys playing video games, drawing, taking walks on Lake Michigan, and spending time with her parrot (Melon) and dog (Pierogi). She really, really wants to get back into horseback riding. You can follow her on X at @haleyhenschel or reach her via email at [email protected].
Best Black Friday 2023 laptop deals at Walmart: Save up to $551 – Mashable
UPDATE: Nov. 10, 2023, 5:00 a.m. EST This story has been updated with additional laptop deals from Walmart‘s first Black Friday deals event.