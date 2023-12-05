15 Disney Animated Movies That Haven't Been Remade Yet – Screen Rant

The Little Mermaid is the latest live-action remake of an animated classic, but plenty more Disney animated movies haven’t been remade yet.

Out of dozens of classic Disney animated movies that span decades, only a handful have been made into live-action movies. Since 1994, only 20 Disney animated films have had their live-action remakes. Most of the live-action Disney remakes have actually been made within the last eight years, including 2016's The Jungle Book, 2015's Cinderella, 2020's Mulan, and 2017's Beauty and the Beast.

In 2023, two live-action Disney remakes have been released so far: Peter Pan & Wendy and The Little Mermaid. Both have received positive yet somewhat lackluster receptions despite their natural draw from audiences. According to the general consensus among critics, some Disney live-action remakes manage to capture the magic of the original while others pale in comparison. The Little Mermaid remake features many changes from the original movie which might have contributed to its underwhelming box office performance. These 15 Disney animated movies haven't been remade, so are yet to face the same scrutiny.

Despite its immense popularity and success, Frozen has not been remade. The original film, released in 2013, resonated deeply with audiences worldwide and continues to be adored. The global impact and cultural significance of Frozen make it a challenging movie to remake. The original film stands as a masterpiece in its own right. Given its popularity and devoted fandom, it would either be a fantastic or terrible idea to remake the beloved movie.

The Princess and the Frog debuted in 2009. The animated movie has vibrant characters, enchanting music, and a captivating story that continues to be cherished, but The Princess and the Frog has not been officially considered for a remake. The Princess and the Frog ended Disney's hand-drawn animation era, which is a significant milestone that would be missed in a live-action remake.

2010's Tangled has not been remade by Disney, who has prioritized its major household names thus far when selecting its remake catalog. Tangled was very well-received when it premiered and remains popular among audiences, which makes a remake less necessary. While there are valid reasons why Tangled would be a better live-action remake than other films, there has yet to be any type of confirmation or announcement.

Maleficent did get a live-action movie, but Sleeping Beauty has not received a true remake. However, with its rich lore and beloved characters, the enchanting fairytale is presumed to be a popular candidate for a live-action re-imagining in the future. Maleficent tells the untold story of one of Disney's most iconic villains, depicting her transformation from a kind fairy to a vengeful sorceress. This is the next best thing to a Sleeping Beauty remake.

The 1981 movie The Fox and the Hound is a heartwarming animated film about the unlikely friendship between a fox named Tod and a hunting dog named Copper. The movie is centered around a touching storyline, memorable characters, and fantastic animation which brings the animal characters to life in a magical way that the live-action version might not be able to capture.

Pocahontas, the controversial animated film released by Disney in 1995, has not been remade. Disney's Pocahontas is very loosely based on real historical events and any attempt to remake it would require careful consideration and respect for Native American representation. The original film received criticism for its inaccurate portrayal of Native American culture and historical events, making the road to a remake challenging and highly unlikely.

The Emperor's New Groove, an animated comedy released in 2000, has not been remade by Disney. The film's original mix of humor and storytelling has made it a cult classic but its distinct charm and style would make it challenging to replicate successfully as a live-action movie. The story may not lend itself as naturally to a remake as others due to its unique stylistic approach.

Disney's animated adventure film Atlantis: The Lost Empire has not yet been remade. The movie was able to establish a cult following but did not achieve the same level of commercial success as other Disney classics. The unique genre blend of sci-fi, adventure, and mythology in Atlantis presents a distinctive challenge for a remake. It would be a daunting feat to try and recapture the essence of the original movie while appealing to a modern audience.

Treasure Planet is an animated science fiction film released by Disney in 2002 which has not been remade. Although the film gained a dedicated fan base over time, it did not achieve substantial commercial success when it was originally released. Furthermore, Treasure Planet offers an innovative approach to classic adventure tropes and futuristic elements. This makes it challenging to re-imagine a live-action remake that would feel the same.

Disney's Meet the Robinsons from 2007 has also not yet been remade. The story takes place in a futuristic world which would make recreating it in live-action a unique challenge for Disney, both creatively and financially. The cityscape in Meet The Robinsons is filled with skyscrapers, buildings, flying cars, and highly advanced technology, recreating such a vibrant and interesting environment that would likely be difficult and expensive.

Encanto received critical acclaim and overwhelming support from audiences upon release in 2021. The film excels both in its colorful storytelling and its celebration of Colombian culture. The film's success and positive reception may have contributed to the decision to keep it as a standalone project. The movie is already great so a remake so soon after the original film's release would be questionable.

Big Hero 6 is another animated Disney movie that has not been remade. The film's setting, San Fransokyo, combined elements of Tokyo with San Francisco, making it one of the most visually interesting settings in Disney's back catalog and it may prove difficult to recreate the magic in live-action. The imaginative tale would also be more challenging to bring to life because of the logistics of the characters and the important appearance of the Baymax.

2003's Brother Bear has not been remade by Disney yet. The animal protagonists are the biggest obstacle in making a live-action movie dream come true, although a similar approach to The Jungle Book could pull this off. However, Brother Bear is renowned for its outstanding animation and heartbreaking story, and some things are just better left as they are.

The Black Cauldron is a 1985 animated film that has not yet been remade in live-action. With its uncharacteristically darker tone and mature themes, The Black Cauldron stands out among the Disney catalog as an idiosyncratic yet underrated movie. A remake would display Disney's willingness to tell more nuanced stories, but it seems unlikely to come to fruition given the original's underperformance at the box office.

The Rescuers, released in 1977, is an example of an earlier Disney animated film that has not been remade. The story follows two mice named Bernard and Miss Bianca as they try to rescue a young orphan named Penny. The Rescuers delivers a heartwarming story that would be a great fit for a live-action, but it currently remains one of the most popular Disney animated movies that haven't been remade.

