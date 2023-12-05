Tesla raises price of Model Y long-range in China from Nov 21 – Reuters

Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights

BEIJING, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has increased the price of its Model Y long-range vehicle in China by 2,000 yuan to 304,400 yuan ($42,212.70) from Tuesday, the company said in a notice.

($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam

