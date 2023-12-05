Home Latest News Adobe Creative Cloud Available to UCSC – University of California, Santa Cruz

To: UCSC Faculty, Staff and Students
From: Lisa Bono, Information Technology Services
September 30, 2020
Exciting News! Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps software will soon become available free of charge to all UCSC active faculty, staff, and campus enrolled students. This productivity suite includes Acrobat Pro, Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Premiere, and much more.
IMPORTANT TO KNOW
When ITS activates your account, Adobe will send you an email notification that ‘Your administrator at UC – Santa Cruz has given you access to All Apps’. This is a legitimate email from Adobe. There is a ‘Get Started’ button in the email from Adobe, but if you’d rather not click on the button, you can go to https://creativecloud.adobe.com to activate your software (after you receive Adobe’s email). 
This UCSC Adobe account uses your campus email address and you will sign in with your CruzID and Gold password to activate the software. Please visit this Sign-in Help page for instructions: https://its.ucsc.edu/software/adobe-signin.html
If you would like more information about Adobe Creative Cloud Service, visit: https://its.ucsc.edu/software/creative-cloud.html
