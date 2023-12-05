Making a Cryptocurrency on PancakeSwap: Stalwart Network Coin $JOE – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden's administration.

Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editors.

Toll Brothers Orders Miss Estimates as High Mortgage Rates Slowed Demand

Traders Show Doubts Fed Will Cut Rates as Fast as What They’re Expecting Now

Fed Is Done Hiking, But Rates to Stay High for a Long Time, PNC CEO Says

EU to Consider Debt-Reduction Targets as Part of Fiscal Revamp

Markets Turbocharge Bets That ECB Will Lead World on Rate Cuts

JetBlue-Spirit Deal Judge Weighs Impact on Low-Fare Passengers

Airbnb Names CFO to New Chief Business Officer Role in Shake-Up

Dutch Chip Company ASM to Build $324 Million US Base in Arizona

Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in Equity

Disney to Release Pixar’s Pandemic-Era Movies in Theaters

Schmidt-Backed Pro-America Fund Has Started Placing Its Bets

OpenAI Rival Mistral Nears $2 Billion Valuation With Andreessen Horowitz Backing

Biden Says He Might Not Have Sought Reelection If Trump Weren’t Running

US Says Venezuela Must Free Jailed Americans or Risk Renewed Sanctions

New York Gained More Millionaires Than It Lost During the Pandemic

Michael Dell Flags Plan to Donate Stock Worth $1.7 Billion

Baseball Hall of Fame to have retired players in May 25 tribute to Negro Leagues All-Star Game

Pierre Hermé Owner Bets on Parisian Restaurant Group Moma

The Murky Uses of India’s Private Credit Funds

The Philippines Is Battling a Resurgent Islamic State Threat

How Climate Change May Ruin Your Kids’ Christmas

Hong Kong Takes On Rich-Gone-Rogue in Illegal Building Crackdown

Can This Startup Revive Soviet-Era Hydrofoil Tech?

Drug Companies Explore Making Some of Their Most Lucrative Drugs in Space

Apollo’s Marc Rowan Urges UJA Donors to Speak Out Against Antisemitism

Penn Sued by Students Claiming Antisemitism on Campus

Can We Talk About the Weather? Five Key Climate Terms to Know

14 Definitions to Help You Make Sense of COP28

This Is the UK’s Best New House of 2023

Amsterdam to Cut Speed Limits 40% to Improve Road Safety

Hungary Plans to Build €6 Billion Dubai-Style Budapest District

South Korean Crypto Traders’ Influence Jumps During Recent Bitcoin Rally

Crypto Startup Nova Labs Expands Mobile Phone Tie-In

IRS Criminal Investigation Unit Is Taking on More Crypto Tax Cases

This morning I wrote about how, with decentralized exchanges, it’s trivially simple for someone to create a new coin and get it listed.

See, it used to be in prior crypto booms that if you wanted to create your own coin, you had to do some development work. And then you probably had to pay a fair amount of money for some exchange to actually list the coin, so that it could be traded for money. But in this new world of decentralized exchanges — where the trading happens on a blockchain itself — there’s no gatekeepers and no listing fees. You just create the coin by copying and pasting some code, tweaking a few things and listing it.

