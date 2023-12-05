Cardano Price Predictions: What Will Robinhood Delisting Mean for ADA? – InvestorPlace

Millions of People Will Be Blindsided in 2024. Will You Be One of Them?

ADA is rising despite the dropped support news

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock

Cardano ( ADA-USD ) price predictions are a hot topic from crypto investors today alongside news of Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD ) dropping the coin.

Robinhood has revealed that it;s planning to end support for the trading of certain cryptos, with Cardano being among them. Other cryptos affected by this news include Polygon ( MATIC-USD ) and Solana ( SOL-USD ).

Investors in Cardano will see the trading platform drop support for these three cryptos when June 27 rolls around. That’s bad news for ADA and the other cryptos, as Robinhood is one of the largest exchanges for crypto in the United States. That means this lack of support will limit its audience and ease of access.

That also has some crypto traders wondering what kind of effect this will have on ADA prices. Let’s get into that below with a look at the latest predictions.

What does this mean for ADA? Despite Robinhood dropping support, experts are hopeful the crypto will continue to rise over the next year. For perspective, the crypto was trading for 28 cents as of Monday afternoon. That follows a 4.9% rally over the prior 24-hour trading period.

