How is the price of Bonk (BONK) calculated?

The price of Bonk (BONK) is calculated in real-time by aggregating the latest data across 25 exchanges and 54 markets, using a global volume-weighted average formula. Learn more about how crypto prices are calculated on CoinGecko.

The price of Bonk (BONK) is $0.000007237975 today with a 24-hour trading volume of $63,554,807.31. This represents a 9.40% price increase in the last 24 hours and a 72.60% price increase in the past 7 days. With a circulating supply of 61 Trillion BONK, Bonk is valued at a market cap of $440,265,246.

Bonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community. The Bonk contributors were tired of toxic “Alameda” tokenomics and wanted to make a fun memecoin where everyone gets a fair shot.

BONK tokens can be traded on centralized crypto exchanges. The most popular exchange to buy and trade Bonk is OrangeX, where the most active trading pair BONK/USDT has a trading volume of $2,337,310.74 in the last 24 hours. Other popular options include BingX and XT.COM.

The trading volume of Bonk (BONK) is $61,400,657.66 in the last 24 hours, representing a -63.00% decrease from one day ago and signalling a recent fall in market activity.

The highest price paid for Bonk (BONK) is $0.000007332205, which was recorded on Dec 05, 2023 (about 5 hours). Comparatively, the current price is -2.80% lower than the all-time high price.

The lowest price paid for Bonk (BONK) is $0.000000086142, which was recorded on Dec 29, 2022 (11 months). Comparatively, the current price is 8,172.20% higher than the all-time low price.

Market capitalization of Bonk (BONK) is $437,332,690 and is ranked #126 on CoinGecko today. Market cap is measured by multiplying token price with the circulating supply of BONK tokens (61 Trillion tokens are tradable on the market today).

The fully diluted valuation (FDV) of Bonk (BONK) is $673,487,261. This is a statistical representation of the maximum market cap, assuming the maximum number of 100 Trillion BONK tokens are in circulation today. Depending on how the emission schedule of BONK tokens are designed, it might take multiple years before FDV is realized.

With a price increase of 71.10% in the last 7 days, Bonk (BONK) is outperforming the global cryptocurrency market which is up 12.50%, while outperforming when compared to similar Polygon Ecosystem cryptocurrencies which are up 0.00%.

The community is bullish as more than 86% of users are feeling good about Bonk (BONK) today.

