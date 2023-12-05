Today on Amazon Save 25% on an Echo Show 5 for your child, now just $75 – New York Post

Thanks for contacting us. We've received your submission.

It can be difficult to get your kids out of the house in the morning, or so we’ve been told.

There’s breakfast to be made, clothes to be laid out, lunches to be packed, beds to be made, teeth to be brushed, backpacks to be packed…and that’s without even waking the kids up. Our two cents? Let Mickey Mouse do it.

But how? You’re wondering. Surely, Mickey Mouse is a busy man, and can’t stop by every morning to wake up my kids. Plus, what are his rates? Can I even afford to hire Mickey?

Luckily, Amazon has a solution, in the form of their Echo Show 5 Kids, an alarm-clock, homework-helper, and bedtime story reader, all in one. Designed specifically for kids, the Echo Show 5 is your child’s newest voice-activated assistant, able to help with homework, make video calls to parent-approved contacts, play videos, stream music, and more.

Plus, in addition to “Alexa,” the Echo Show 5 Kids also responds to “Hey Disney!,” and features a cast of some of Disney’s most enduring characters, from Mickey Mouse to Olaf the snowman, all for 25% off this week on Amazon.

Up until recently, you’d have to be royalty (or close to it) to afford a full-time assistant for your kiddo. Thanks to Amazon, however, a voice assistant for your child – including storytelling features, homework help, and more – is available for just $75.

