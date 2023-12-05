These 2 new ChatGPT features are about to change everything – Digital Trends

ChatGPT Plus subscribers will soon get a much more powerful version of OpenAI’s large language model, allowing it to access plugins and the internet. This will dramatically expand the capabilities and usefulness of the world’s most famous chatbot.

OpenAI shared the news via a tweet linking to the latest ChatGPT release notes. Web browsing and plugin access will begin as an optional beta feature that can be enabled in settings.

We’re rolling out web browsing and Plugins to all ChatGPT Plus users over the next week! Moving from alpha to beta, they allow ChatGPT to access the internet and to use 70+ third-party plugins. https://t.co/t4syFUj0fL pic.twitter.com/Mw9FMpKq91

— OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 12, 2023

The beta panel started rolling out along with the new ChatGPT features last Friday. If you’re a ChatGPT Plus subscriber but don’t see a beta panel in settings, you won’t be able to access browsing or plugins yet.

A few early-access users got to test ChatGPT plugins in a limited form in late March. Since then, the number of available plugins has grown dramatically from a meager 11 to over 70.

Plugins provide access to various websites and services, allowing ChatGPT to perform more complicated tasks and access specialized databases. Examples include checking the weather, booking a flight, finding deals, and looking up recipes. The web browsing feature allows ChatGPT to bring in current information, similar to how Bing Chat and Google Bard work.

YouTube channel App Of The Day gives a good overview of what ChatGPT plugins look like and how they work.

After you’ve enabled plugins, ChatGPT knows when to use them, so you only need to specifically name a service if you have more than one that can help with the same task. The real power comes in combining multiple plugins, with ChatGPT orchestrating everything.

Plugins let ChatGPT do more than type messages; it can perform tasks, a bit like AutoGPT but without the hassle. ChatGPT will also be able to read everything online and access specialized knowledge bases that aren’t indexed and searchable without visiting a particular website.

Plugins and internet access will change everything and greatly expand how people use ChatGPT.

As the world has been taken over by generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, Apple has stayed almost entirely out of the game. That could all change soon, though, as a new report claims the company is about to bring its own AI — dubbed “Apple GPT” — to a massive range of products and services.

That’s all according to reporter Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record when it comes to Apple leaks and rumors. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman alleges that “Apple executives were caught off guard by the industry’s sudden AI fever and have been scrambling since late last year to make up for lost time.”

Images generated by artificial intelligence (AI) have been causing plenty of consternation in recent months, with people understandably worried that they could be used to spread misinformation and deceive the public. Now, ChatGPT maker OpenAI is apparently working on a tool that can detect AI-generated images with 99% accuracy.

According to Bloomberg, OpenAI’s tool is designed to root out user-made pictures created by its own Dall-E 3 image generator. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live event, Mira Murati, chief technology officer at OpenAI, claimed the tool is “99% reliable.” While the tech is being tested internally, there’s no release date yet.

Bing Chat is no stranger to controversy — in fact, sometimes it feels like there’s a never-ending stream of scandals surrounding it and tools like ChatGPT — and now the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has found itself in hot water over its ability to defeat a common cybersecurity measure.

According to Denis Shiryaev, the CEO of AI startup Neural.love, chatbots like Bing Chat and ChatGPT can potentially be used to bypass a CAPTCHA code if you just ask them the right set of questions. If this turns out to be a widespread issue, it could have worrying implications for everyone’s online security.

