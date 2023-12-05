Defending Your Life Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via HBO Max – ComingSoon.net

By Joon Dutta Roy

Wondering where to watch the 1991 romance fantasy movie, Defending Your Life online? Then go no further, as we have all the streaming details. Directed by Albert Brooks, the film follows Daniel Miller, who, after his death, is taken to a place called Judgement City, where he is required to give proof of having successfully conquered fear to move on to the next phase.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Defending Your Life via streaming services such as HBO Max.

Yes, Defending Your Life is available to watch via streaming on HBO Max.

The movie revolves around Daniel Miller, who, on his 39th birthday, died in an accident and was then taken to a place called Judgement City, where his actions would be assessed and judged in order for him to qualify for a transfer to the next phase of his afterlife. One of the areas that will be specifically appraised is whether or not Daniel was able to conquer fear. Things take an interesting turn when Daniel falls in love with Julia, a fellow deceased woman, and their relationship throughout the movie plays a fundamental role in determining Daniel’s fate.

Albert Brooks plays Daniel Miller. Other cast members include Meryl Streep, Lee Grant, Rip Torn, Buck Henry, George D. Wallace, and Lillian Lehman, to name a few.

Defending Your Life is available to watch on HBO Max.

You can watch the movie via Max, formerly known as HBO Max, by following these steps:

Max With Ads provides the service’s streaming library at a Full HD resolution, allowing users to stream on up to two supported devices at once. Max Ad-Free removes the service’s commercials and allows streaming on two devices at once in Full HD. It also allows for 30 downloads at a time to allow users to watch content offline. On the other hand, Max Ultimate Ad-Free allows users to stream on four devices at once in a 4K Ultra HD resolution and provides Dolby Atmos audio and 100 downloads.

Defending Your Life’s synopsis is as follows:

“Is there love after death? After he dies suddenly, the hapless advertising executive Daniel Miller finds himself in Judgment City, a gleaming way station where the newly deceased must prove they lived a life of sufficient courage to advance in their journey through the universe. As the self-doubting Daniel struggles to make his case, a budding relationship with the uninhibited Julia offers him a chance to finally feel alive.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

Share article

source