Download Windows 10 ISO File Using A Mac – How To – Wccftech

Here’s a complete step by step guide on how you can download Windows 10 ISO file using your Mac computer.

Microsoft released the final build of Windows 10 over three months back, and along with the operating system itself, the company also took the liberty to make the ISO files available for download officially. While we have already covered how you can download the Windows 10 ISO files officially and legally, but our previous guide was Windows-centric. Today, we’ll show you how you can download the Windows 10 ISO files if you’re in the ownership of a Mac computer.

1. Head over to this link using Safari.

2. Scroll down to the ‘Select edition’ section and select the edition of Windows 10 you wish to download. Click ‘Confirm’ once you’re done.

3. You’ll now be asked to select the language of the Windows 10 ISO file you wish to download. Make your choice and then click on the ‘Confirm’ button.

4. The last step involves selecting whether you want to download a 32-bit or 64-bit version of the Windows 10 ISO file. Once you make your choice, the ISO file will instantly start downloading.

If you’re a Windows user, then Microsoft offers a brilliant tool for downloading Windows 10 ISO files, and we have a complete walkthrough on how you can use it. You can check it out right here:

If you’ve been looking for a way to download the Windows 10 ISO onto your Mac, then you now know how to go about the entire process, and quite frankly, it’s pretty easy to go through, even if you’re a brand new user when it comes to such things.

If you’re planning to install Windows 10 onto your PC or Mac, then we highly recommend that you keep a copy of the Windows 10 ISO in a safe location, ensuring that you don’t lose it. Furthermore, we recommend that you perform a clean install of Windows 10 rather than upgrading over your existing Windows installation, since a fresh installation from scratch ensures maximum performance and the least amount of issues at every level.

Microsoft has revealed that it would treat Windows 10 as a service as it moves into the future, which means that it will expand its OS over time with new features using over the air updates. A smart move by Microsoft if you’re asking us, and we really wished it had pulled this off a few years back instead.

