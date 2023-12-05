Fresh Android 13 Beta Build Hits Pixel Phones – Droid Life

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Google released Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 for select Pixel devices on Samsung’s big day. Not nice, man.

As of right now, if you own a Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, or Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, you can grab the latest beta. The build arrives as T2B3.230109.002 and it fixes a pretty long list of bugs.

On the release notes page for this Android 13 Beta update, Google simply says that they are using this Quarterly Platform Releases (QPR) situation to update the platform with fixes and improvements. They then dive into the “top resolved issues” for this QPR2 Beta 3 build that you can find below:

Developer-reported and user-reported issues

Other resolved issues

As for any new issues, you can read about those here.

If you’d like to grab the update, the easiest way is going to be through the Android Beta Program. Sign-up for that here. If you’d like to go another route, you can manually flash factory image or OTA files linked below.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3

Release date: February 1, 2023

Build: T2B3.230109.002

Security patch level: January 2023

Google Play services: 23.03.13

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Files

