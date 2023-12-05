iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watch Series 8, and new Apple Watch SE arrive worldwide – Apple

Text of this article

September 16, 2022

PHOTOS

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, and new Apple Watch SE arrive worldwide

On Friday, September 16, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, and the all-new Apple Watch SE landed at Apple stores around the world. Apple team members celebrated the arrival of the latest innovative products and were ready to support customers with exceptional service and personalized shopping assistance.

With a powerful new dual-camera system for a giant leap in low-light performance, a new front TrueDepth camera, and industry-leading durability features, iPhone 14 offers more than ever before. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature the Dynamic Island — a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone — as well as the Always-On display, and the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone. All models have impressive all-day battery life and groundbreaking safety features such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite.1 Apple Watch Series 8 builds on best-in-class health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming. The redesigned Apple Watch SE delivers the core Apple Watch experience at the most affordable price.

Customers can explore and shop for all of the devices at their local Apple Store locations, as well as on apple.com, on the Apple Store app, and at all Apple Authorized Resellers. In-store and online, Apple Specialists are available to help customers with many great retail services, including choosing the products that best fit their needs, trading in old devices, finding a carrier offer, and getting new devices up and running.

Apple Fifth Avenue, New York

Apple Champs-Élysées, Paris

Apple Orchard Road, Singapore

Apple Sanlitun, Beijing

Press Contacts

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

Images in this article

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

The latest news and updates,

direct from Apple.

Read more

source