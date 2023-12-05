Upcoming Xbox Series X Games – GameRant

Every upcoming new game release for the Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

As the Xbox Series X/S enjoys its third year, Microsoft's platform is gradually amassing a respectable library. Consoles typically do not start to flourish until the latter half of their existence, once cross-gen stops being a priority and developers can focus exclusively on crafting projects for only the most modern systems. The Xbox Series X/S has yet to reach that point, although things are moving in that direction.

2022 produced many stellar games, particularly in the open-world genre. Elden Ring, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands are all good or great, and they offer wildly different experiences from each other. The year's successor has followed suit with projects like Dead Space, Street Fighter 6, Hi-Fi Rush, Remnant 2, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and Lies of P, and there is still some gaming to be done before 2023 ends its run.

What Xbox games are coming soon? Which titles are expected to drop after 2023? Please note that the focus is on the North American release dates of Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One games. Expansions will also be listed.

November 2023 is almost at an end, and it has been overall decent. Even if not every game has lived up to expectations, the month has produced quite a few solid projects that can keep people busy for a while. RoboCop: Rogue City is one of the year's nicer surprises and could hit the mark with many FPS fans, although interested parties should check out some footage since the gameplay moves at a deliberate pace that might not be for everyone. My Time at Sandrock finally launched after a stint in early access, and the farming life sim is quite ambitious. Football Manager 2024 also made its debut, and the management sim can be life-consuming.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Persona 5 Tactica are solid spin-off/side games that offer something a bit different from their mainline entries, particularly the latter. While both of those are fairly notable releases, November's biggest name is undoubtedly Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, although Activision's shooter launched to a very mixed reception. Still, the shooter's multiplayer will likely be active for a long time.

December is not typically one of the most packed months of the year, and the last two weeks tend to have almost no major releases. The 2023 edition is largely shaping up to be the same as usual, although the month does start out strong with SteamWorld Build and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The latter definitely has the potential to be among the year's most exciting releases, even if it has had a confusing lead-up so far. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is also worth keeping an eye on since the grimdark franchise has been producing quality titles in recent years, and there is hope that this RPG will continue that trend.

As is often the case, January 2024's opening few weeks are largely lacking in releases, although a few titles are scheduled to drop during that period. However, the month should pick up steam as it goes along, starting with January 15's Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Now, admittedly, the spin-off game has not attracted universal excitement since its announcement, but Ubisoft Montpellier's resume is quite impressive. The developer is responsible for the last decade's Rayman projects, which are both fantastic side-scrolling platform games. Hopefully, The Lost Crown is cut from the same cloth.

Alone in the Dark's reboot/revival seems to take a few pages from Resident Evil's recent playbook, and it could prove to be among the better horror games of 2024. That said, the franchise's track record is not great, so some healthy skepticism is advised. Toward the end of January, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Tekken 8 will be making their debuts on the same day, and they are both projects that can keep someone entertained for a long while. Sega's Like a Dragon franchise has become synonymous with great storytelling, and there is nothing to suggest Infinite Wealth will fail to live up to the license's high standards.

"Coming soon" can mean anything from a few months to a couple of years. Beyond Good and Evil 2, Dragon Age 4, and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 are all in development, but players will have to wait patiently to learn when these games will be made available to play.

There are so many exciting announced projects that will eventually come to the Xbox Series X/S, some of which have revealed very little information about themselves. The Elder Scrolls 6, Kingdom Hearts 4, and Ark 2 are all highly-anticipated titles that could still be a long way off from becoming a reality, and these projects are just the tip of the iceberg.

Just because a project has not been officially announced doesn't mean it cannot be discussed. Some rumored games, such as Gears 6, should happen sooner or later.

All these games are suspect to speculation and nothing more. Therefore, they should all be taken with a grain of salt.

