RTX 4060-touting Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 leaks with the latest Intel Raptor Lake mobile CPUs – Notebookcheck.net

Released in 2021, Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is an unusual device with a design that is unlike other Windows laptops. In our review of the notebook, we praised almost every aspect of the machine aside from the performance which suffered due to Tiger Lake CPUs. As it now turns out, Microsoft could be gearing up to release the second-generation Surface Laptop Studio with the latest 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake mobile CPUs and Nvidia’s newest RTX 40 mobile graphics.
The information comes to us through a Geekbench listing for an “OEMEL OEMEL Product Name EV2” initially identified by Gustave Monce on Twitter. In subsequent tweets, Gustave reveals that the “OEMEL OEMEL Product Name EV2” is an “Unnamed_Surface_Laptop_Studio”. Per Windows Central, the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 is codenamed “Ersa” and could release in Spring without any significant design changes on the outside.
Moving on to the internals, the highest-end Surface Laptop Studio 2 configuration could feature a Core i7-13800H, an RTX 4060 laptop board, and 64 GB of memory according to the Geekbench entry. The Core i7-13800H on offer managed to post 2,564 in single-core and 12,463 in multi-core Geekbench 6 benchmarks. Furthermore, the RTX 4060 laptop scored 81,285 in Geekbench’s OpenCL testing.
In addition to the high-end configuration, another Surface Laptop Studio 2 SKU was spotted on Geekbench. Rocking a Core i7-13700H and 16 GB of RAM, this unit doesn’t feature a dedicated GPU relying only on an integrated Iris Xe with 96 Compute Units. The Iris Xe managed a score of 20,026, a far cry from the RTX 4060 laptop’s OpenCL result.
Microsoft hasn’t officially revealed any details about the next-gen Surface Laptop Studio. As such these purported specifications are prone to change, so take them with a grain of salt.
