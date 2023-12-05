This $60 Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is a top deal today – Chron

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet – $59.99

In this day and age of technology, tablets have become one of the most popular ways to keep kids entertained and stimulated. While I didn’t necessarily say that they’re great for distracting kids so you can have some free time and a little bit more peace and quiet, they work for that too. And right now at Amazon, Fire 7 Kids Tablets are on sale for $59.99 (reg. $109.99).

These kid-friendly tablets are perfect for little ones that are at least 3 years old and who need something fun to keep them busy. These full-featured tablets have a built-in Parent Dashboard that makes it easy for adults to set any filters or parental controls necessary. From there, the kids can take over and have fun. The two-year warranty gives you peace of mind that if something happens to the tablet, Amazon will replace it free of charge for during that time.

As a bonus, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ is included, so your kids will have access to thousands of games, books and more. After the one-year mark, the price goes back to the standard amount of $4.99/month if it’s not canceled. You’ll also be able to download kid-favorite apps like Nickelodeon, Disney and more.

An added bonus? This upgraded version of the kids' tablet is 30 percent faster than previous models thanks to a new processor.



