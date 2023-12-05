This Cyber Monday 2023 gaming chair deal will sell out: Get it today at Walmart for $100 – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Fox Van Allen

November 26, 2023

If you’re looking for a great gift for a PC gamer (or someone who just needs a cool new office chair), we found just the thing at Walmart’s Cyber Monday 2023 sale. This 4.4-star-rated GTRacing gaming chair with an adjustable headrest and lumbar pillow is just $99.99 today, reduced from $249.99. That’s a savings of $150 (60%), making it one of the best gaming chair deals we’ve seen this Black Friday and Cyber Monday season.

The ergonomically designed GTRacing gaming chair has a lot of advanced features: In addition to the PU leather headrest, there’s a racing-style angle adjuster so you can rock or recline up to 160 degrees. The arm rests are adjustable too, both up and down, and rotationally. The upholstered seat is made from high-density foam sponge that will keep you comfortable when sitting for an extended period of time, supporting up to 300 pounds. The gaming chair’s base coms with nylon smooth-rolling casters.

The GTRacing gaming chair comes in multiple color ways. The red and white chairs pictured above are on sale for $100 at Walmart’s Cyber Monday 2023 sale. Blue, black and purple color ways are available for $10 more. Tap the button below to score this Cyber Monday deal before it sells out, because most of these epic Walmart deals do.

Walmart’s Cyber Monday 2023 sale is on, with huge savings on TVs, laptop computers (including gaming laptops), kitchenware and so much more. Walmart’s best Black Friday deals sold out quickly (especially on TVs), so don’t delay on checking the sale out. Tap the button below to see all of Walmart’s top Cyber Monday deals.

If you’re looking for a higher-end gaming chair option, we found another Cyber Monday deal worth considering. Be warned, it’s an expensive chair, but its Cyber Monday discount is huge.

The luxurious Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody gaming chair is a die-cast aluminum chair offers features that budget-priced gaming chairs do not, including an additional layer of copper-infused foam on the seat that provides extra comfort while reducing heat buildup. The arm height and width are adjustable, as is the back — you can set it to align perfectly with your spine for maximum support.

Regularly priced at $1,845, this luxury gaming chair has been reduced to $1,384 during the Herman Miller Cyber Monday sale.

Need a new gaming desk? They’re on sale at Herman Miller too, and the deals get better when you bundle with a new gaming chair. The Embody gaming bundle includes the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody gaming chair, the sit-to-stand Motia gaming desk and an Ollin monitor arm. Regularly priced at $3,485, it’s reduced at the Herman Miller Cyber Monday sale to $2,614.

