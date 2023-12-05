Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB to $100? QUBE Demand … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
High-Demand Machine Learning Job Roles in the UK
The InQubeta (QUBE) presale has generated over $1.8 million in token sales during its early stages and some bulls expect prices to spike by up to 1,000% after the project is launched. Meanwhile, Binance Coin (BNB) prices have declined ever since the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed 13 charges against the Binance Exchange and its owner.
The InQubeta project focuses on solving real-world problems by opening up investment prospects in artificial intelligence (AI). The project skirts the obstacles that often prevent potential investors from going through traditional mediums like minimum investment amounts that only about 10% of the global population can afford.
The Binance Coin is the native currency of the Binance Exchange, and other services provided by the company. It’s used to pay fees on the ecosystem and provides access to the platform’s governance. Binance enjoyed substantial growth early in 2023, but all that came to an end as soon as the exchange’s legal problems started.
The success of the InQubeta presale is in line with the success of many other companies linked to artificial intelligence over the past several years. Only $12 billion was invested in AI as of 2015, but investments jumped exponentially to $120 billion by 2022.
Nvidia recently went over a $1 trillion market capitalization after showing the demand for chips that AI software runs on had increased by 50%. To keep things in perspective, Nvidia started 2023 with a market capitalization just below $300 billion.
Investment funds continue to flow into the AI sector at an exponential rate and are expected to surpass $1.5 trillion in 2030. AI is set to be the next major technological revolution and people like President Joe Biden expect it to cause more transformation than other technologies have in the last 50 years.
Technological revolutions always create opportunities for investors to earn tremendous profits and the same will be the case for AI. The InQubeta network now makes access to investment opportunities easier to reach than they’ve ever been.
AI Companies can fundraise on the InQubeta network once they’ve gone through an evaluation process conducted by the operations team. These companies make equity-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are sold on the InQubeta marketplace. Think of these NFTs as the blockchain version of stocks.
Investors get full ownership of their tokens after sales are done and startups get more capital. Smart contracts and blockchain technology ensure both parties get what they’re promised.
InQubeta tokens have a 1.5 billion token cap and burn taxes that cut supply down further so holding on to tokens or staking them could be just as profitable as acquiring equity in AI startups. Binance Coin (BNB) prices expected to drop to $100
BNB token prices have dropped sharply since the SEC filed 13 charges against the Binance Exchange, and many expect prices to keep declining until they reach the $100 mark. However, there are no guarantees that will happen given the SEC’s recent loss to Ripple Labs Inc. when a U.S. judge ruled its securities aren’t tokens, destroying most of the SEC’s case against the project.
The news sent Ripple (XRP) prices flying upward and some legal experts predict Ripple’s courtroom success will be beneficial to other cryptocurrency platforms that will soon have court dates with the SEC.
The InQubeta presale is one of the hottest events in the crypto space, with investors set to grow their capital by up to 4x by the time it ends. InQubeta prices are anticipated to rise exponentially once tokens are launched on exchanges, with some projections expecting up to 1000% growth.
