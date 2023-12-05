Apple 2023 and 2024 Road Map: iPhone 15, M3 Macs, iPad Air, Vision Pro Headset – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. Live from New York and Hong Kong, bringing you the essential stories from the close of the U.S. markets to the open of trading across Asia.
Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.
Bloomberg Investigates takes viewers on an immersive journey to the heart of our most powerful reporting. Each investigation is recounted by award-winning journalists and the people who are living the story.
Japanese Buyers Snap Up New York, London Buildings in Spending Spree
Toll Brothers Orders Miss Estimates as High Mortgage Rates Slowed Demand
Fed Is Done Hiking, But Rates to Stay High for a Long Time, PNC CEO Says
EU to Consider Debt-Reduction Targets as Part of Fiscal Revamp
Markets Turbocharge Bets That ECB Will Lead World on Rate Cuts
Entain Reaches £615 Million UK Settlement Over Bribes Probe
VW Says Audit of Xinjiang Site Found No Sign of Forced Labor
ByteDance, GoTo to Strike Deal to Save Indonesia TikTok Shop
Call Center Software Firm Five9 Approached on Potential Takeover
Disney to Release Pixar’s Pandemic-Era Movies in Theaters
Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in Equity
Schmidt-Backed Pro-America Fund Has Started Placing Its Bets
OpenAI Rival Mistral Nears $2 Billion Valuation With Andreessen Horowitz Backing
Biden Says He Might Not Have Sought Reelection If Trump Weren’t Running
US Says Venezuela Must Free Jailed Americans or Risk Renewed Sanctions
New York Gained More Millionaires Than It Lost During the Pandemic
Michael Dell Flags Plan to Donate Stock Worth $1.7 Billion
Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says
Baseball Hall of Fame to have retired players in May 25 tribute to Negro Leagues All-Star Game
The Murky Uses of India’s Private Credit Funds
The Philippines Is Battling a Resurgent Islamic State Threat
How Climate Change May Ruin Your Kids’ Christmas
Decoding Elon Musk’s Politics
Hong Kong Takes On Rich-Gone-Rogue in Illegal Building Crackdown
Can This Startup Revive Soviet-Era Hydrofoil Tech?
Apollo’s Marc Rowan Urges UJA Donors to Speak Out Against Antisemitism
Penn Sued by Students Claiming Antisemitism on Campus
Can We Talk About the Weather? Five Key Climate Terms to Know
14 Definitions to Help You Make Sense of COP28
This Is the UK’s Best New House of 2023
Amsterdam to Cut Speed Limits 40% to Improve Road Safety
Hungary Plans to Build €6 Billion Dubai-Style Budapest District
South Korean Crypto Traders’ Influence Jumps During Recent Bitcoin Rally
Crypto Startup Nova Labs Expands Mobile Phone Tie-In
IRS Criminal Investigation Unit Is Taking on More Crypto Tax Cases
The Apple Vision Pro.
After debuting the Vision Pro, Apple is working on finishing up the device’s software, expanding testing and finalizing the rollout strategy. But it has plenty of other pressing business at hand: readying the next iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macs and more.
Last time in Power On: How Apple could eventually bring down the price of the Vision Pro from $3,500.
Apple 2023 and 2024 Road Map: iPhone 15, M3 Macs, iPad Air, Vision Pro Headset – Bloomberg
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world