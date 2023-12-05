Apple 2023 and 2024 Road Map: iPhone 15, M3 Macs, iPad Air, Vision Pro Headset – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. Live from New York and Hong Kong, bringing you the essential stories from the close of the U.S. markets to the open of trading across Asia.

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.

Bloomberg Investigates takes viewers on an immersive journey to the heart of our most powerful reporting. Each investigation is recounted by award-winning journalists and the people who are living the story.

Japanese Buyers Snap Up New York, London Buildings in Spending Spree

Toll Brothers Orders Miss Estimates as High Mortgage Rates Slowed Demand

Fed Is Done Hiking, But Rates to Stay High for a Long Time, PNC CEO Says

EU to Consider Debt-Reduction Targets as Part of Fiscal Revamp

Markets Turbocharge Bets That ECB Will Lead World on Rate Cuts

Entain Reaches £615 Million UK Settlement Over Bribes Probe

VW Says Audit of Xinjiang Site Found No Sign of Forced Labor

ByteDance, GoTo to Strike Deal to Save Indonesia TikTok Shop

Call Center Software Firm Five9 Approached on Potential Takeover

Disney to Release Pixar’s Pandemic-Era Movies in Theaters

Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in Equity

Schmidt-Backed Pro-America Fund Has Started Placing Its Bets

OpenAI Rival Mistral Nears $2 Billion Valuation With Andreessen Horowitz Backing

Biden Says He Might Not Have Sought Reelection If Trump Weren’t Running

US Says Venezuela Must Free Jailed Americans or Risk Renewed Sanctions

New York Gained More Millionaires Than It Lost During the Pandemic

Michael Dell Flags Plan to Donate Stock Worth $1.7 Billion

Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says

Baseball Hall of Fame to have retired players in May 25 tribute to Negro Leagues All-Star Game

The Murky Uses of India’s Private Credit Funds

The Philippines Is Battling a Resurgent Islamic State Threat

How Climate Change May Ruin Your Kids’ Christmas

Decoding Elon Musk’s Politics

Hong Kong Takes On Rich-Gone-Rogue in Illegal Building Crackdown

Can This Startup Revive Soviet-Era Hydrofoil Tech?

Apollo’s Marc Rowan Urges UJA Donors to Speak Out Against Antisemitism

Penn Sued by Students Claiming Antisemitism on Campus

Can We Talk About the Weather? Five Key Climate Terms to Know

14 Definitions to Help You Make Sense of COP28

This Is the UK’s Best New House of 2023

Amsterdam to Cut Speed Limits 40% to Improve Road Safety

Hungary Plans to Build €6 Billion Dubai-Style Budapest District

South Korean Crypto Traders’ Influence Jumps During Recent Bitcoin Rally

Crypto Startup Nova Labs Expands Mobile Phone Tie-In

IRS Criminal Investigation Unit Is Taking on More Crypto Tax Cases

The Apple Vision Pro.

After debuting the Vision Pro, Apple is working on finishing up the device’s software, expanding testing and finalizing the rollout strategy. But it has plenty of other pressing business at hand: readying the next iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macs and more.

Last time in Power On: How Apple could eventually bring down the price of the Vision Pro from $3,500.

source