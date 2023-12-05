'Heavenly Delusion' Anime Series Sets Spring Simulcast on Disney+ and Hulu – Collider

The anticipated series is set to premiere this April in Japan.

Disney is increasing its footprint in the anime world. After signing a massive deal with the publishing company Kodansha to make Disney+ and Hulu the exclusive streaming home for their anime internationally and in the U.S. respectively, they’ve landed the simulcast of the hotly-anticipated series Heavenly Delusion. In addition to premiering in Japan on April 1, fans around the world will be able to tune in at the time it’s airing live to watch the episode through Disney’s streamers. An English dub will follow at a later date.Based on the manga written and illustrated by Masakazu Ishiguro, it takes place in a dystopian hellscape disguised as paradise. Children are comfortably raised by robots within the walls of a special nursery, keeping them safe, sound, and unaware of the outside world which has fallen to ruin. Not only does the world lack the technology the children grew up with, but it’s inhabited by dangerous supernatural creatures. A boy named Maru attempts to find paradise among the ruins with the help of Kiruko, but they soon realize their search may be futile. For anime fans, it’s seen as a must-watch in a strong spring anime season.The announcement of the simulcast on Disney’s streamers was shared by the company’s senior manager for English dubbing Reuben Lack who expressed his excitement regarding the gorgeous stills shared ahead of the series premiere. They show the main characters beautifully animated against stunning backdrops of ruins, blue skies, and an imposing hospital-like facility. “Just… look at the art style, folks,” Lack shared. “Beyond stunning, cinematic. And, the sub will simulcast **globally** (including the US) in 5 days!! Dub to follow later. Get excited!!!” It’s the latest, and arguably most exciting, anime to fall under the new Disney Kodansha deal which kicked off with the Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc anime. RELATED: The 10 Longest Animated Movies of All Time, Ranked By Length

Heading Heavenly Delusion will be Hirotaka Mori who has worked on a number of massive anime projects including Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods, Asterisk War, and Erased. He directs for Production I.G. with Psycho-Pass writer Makoto Fukami penning the scripts. Character designs will be handled by the artist Utsushita while Kensuke Ushio composes. For anime, it doesn’t get much better than Ushio whose work can be heard throughout 2016’s smash hit A Silent Voice as well as recent beloved series like Chainsaw Man and Devilman: Crybaby.

Heavenly Delusion premieres in Japan and will be simulcast on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally on April 1. Check out the announcement from Lack below.

