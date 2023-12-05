Solana Price Prediction: SOL uptrend in jeopardy as sell signals emerge – FXStreet

Akash Girimath

FXStreet

Solana price has been on an exponential rise over the past month, shattering all resistance levels and setting up new all-time highs. While this run-up is impressive,

Solana price rose a humungous 432% over the past 27 days, hitting a new all-time high at $216.91 on September 9. The flash crash of September 7 failed to budge its enthusiasm as SOL recovered the losses on the same day.

However, things are cooling off, and warnings are being converted to sell signals, indicating that a much-awaited retracement might be incoming.

The Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a sell signal in the form of a red ‘one’ on the 12-hour chart. This setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction.

Therefore, going forward, investors can expect Solana price to kick-start a retracement. The immediate support level at $183.16 is the first barrier that the altcoin will encounter. Failing to hold above this floor will put $173.73 in bears’ sights. A retest of this support foothold will constitute nearly a 10% pullback.

This area is the best place for reversal of the trend and resumption of the exponential growth. If the buyers fail to make a comeback here, SOL could descend to $160.81.



SOL/USDT 12-hour chart

Over the past month or so, Solana price has disregarded many sell signals, and the bulls could also ignore the one that is currently suggesting that a correction might occur. However, this move will be confirmed if SOL can produce a decisive close above $205.64. This development will set up a higher high and ensure the start of a new uptrend, invalidating the bearish thesis.

If the bid orders continue to pile up, Solana price might tag the 162% Fibonacci extension level at $232.85.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Join Telegram

Bitcoin price crossed the $41,400 level early on Tuesday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization extended its gains and continued its rally, after yielding 12% weekly gains for holders.

In a recent episode of the Empire podcast, Santiago Santos, former Partner at ParaFi Capital, shares his views on how Solana’s market capitalization could exceed Ethereum’s in the next market cycle.

Ripple (XRP) remains a talking point among retail market participants that expect a settlement in the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against the cross-border payment remittance firm.

Bitcoin price crossed the $41,400 mark on Binance, in its ongoing uptrend, on December 5. BTC price rally is likely driven by the anticipation of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval. There are more catalysts driving BTC price gains in the current cycle.

Bitcoin has slowed down its 2023 bull rally as it approaches the $37,000 level. After three weeks of consolidating around this level, BTC shows no directional bias whatsoever. Some investors speculate this could be an upward-sloping accumulation that leads to a $40,000 rally.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source