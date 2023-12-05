The Best Deals From Best Buy's Black Friday Sale – Lifehacker

Best Buy was the first of the major retailers to announce their plans for Black Friday this year, followed by retailers like Target, Amazon, and Walmart. They also have most of the best deals available so far in terms of quantity. Here is what you can expect from Best Buy this Black Friday and what deals are currently available.

The physical Best Buy stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but they will open the next day for their Black Friday sale. In the meantime:

Nov. 17 to Nov. 25: The Black Friday sale starts on Friday, Nov. 17 and lasts until Cyber Monday. This is when you’re likely to find the most items on sale, both online and in-store.

Nov. 26 and 27: On Sunday, Nov. 26, Best Buy will kick off their Cyber Monday savings event. This sale will be completely online, as is the case for all Cyber Monday sales.

If you like to go to the store to do your shopping, Best Buy is extending their hours to the following schedule to your local time:

Nov. 22: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving, Nov. 23: Closed

Black Friday, Nov. 24: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nov. 25: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Remember that not all deals are as good as they look on paper. I noticed two of their front-page TV deals, the LG 48″ Class A2 Series and Insignia™ – 55″ Class F30 Series, use the hidden price hike ploy to trick shoppers into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they actually are (both TVs have been about the same low price for most of the second half of the year). You can see their price history from Honey here and here, respectively. Remember always to use price-tracking tools and have a plan for Black Friday to avoid being taken advantage of. The following deals are ones I’ve verified to be, indeed, good deals:

Best budget TV deal: The LG 55” Class UQ70 Series is $299.99 (originally $499.99) after a $200 discount. This brings this 4K LED smart TV to its lowest price yet, according to Honey’s price history.

If you prefer a bigger TV, consider the Samsung 75″ Class TU690T for $579.99 (originally $749.99) after a $170 discount. This brings this 4K UHD smart Tizen TV to match its lowest price yet, according to Honey’s price history.

Best TV deal: The Samsung 85” Class CU7000 is $897.99 (originally $1,299.99) after a $402 discount. This brings this UHD 4K smart Tizen TV to its lowest price yet, according to Honey’s price history.

If you prefer an LG, consider the LG 86” Class UR7800 Series is $899.99 (originally $1,249.99) after a $305 discount. You can save an extra $100 with a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership. This brings this LED 4K UHD smart TV to its lowest price yet, according to Honey’s price history.

Best budget laptop: The Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop is $279.99 (originally $499) after a $220 discount. This touchscreen 15.6″ FHD screen laptop has an Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This brings this budget laptop to its lowest price yet, according to Honey’s price history.

If you prefer an HP, consider the HP 17.3″ HD+ Laptop, which is $319.99 (originally $549.99) after a $230 discount. This large anti-glare screen laptop has an AMD Ryzen 3, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This brings this budget laptop to its second-lowest price yet, according to Honey’s price history.

Best laptop deal: The Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop is $549.99 (originally $849.99) after a $300 discount. This 16″ WUXGA tablet hybrid laptop has an Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. You can save an extra $50 with a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership. This brings this laptop to its lowest price yet, according to Honey’s price history.

If you prefer an HP, consider the HP Envy 15.6″ Laptop for $649.99 (originally $1,049.99) after a $400 discount. This 2-in-1 tablet hybrid laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. This matches this laptop’s lowest price yet, according to Honey’s price history.

Best noise-canceling headphones: The JBL Live 660NC is $99.99 (originally $199.99) after a $100 discount. This wireless over-the-ear headphone is currently at its second lowest price yet, according to Honey’s price history.

Best monitor deal: The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is $499.99 (originally $999.99) after a $500 discount. This 43″ 4K UHD smart gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is the lowest price it has ever been, according to Honey’s price history.

Best security camera deal: The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle is $279.99 (originally $599.99) after a $300 discount. This is the second lowest price it has hit yet, according to Honey’s price history.

Best soundbar deal: The JBL Cinema SB170 soundbar with wireless subwoofer is $149.99 (originally $249.99) after a $80 discount. This 2.1-channel Bluetooth sound system is at its second lowest price, according to Honey’s price history.

Best PS5 deal: You can get a PS5 bundle for $499.99, which comes with either Spider-Man 2 or Modern Warfare 3. The games come electronically as fully downloadable content. This is the cheapest bundle with a game combo since its release.

Best noise-canceling earbud deal: The JBL Reflect Mini is $59.99 (originally $149.99) after a $90 discount. These wireless in-ear earbuds with seven hours of battery life are currently matching their lowest price yet, according to Honey’s price history.

Best smartwatch deal: The Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch is $149.95 (originally $199.99) after a $50 discount. This fitness smartwatch is compatible with Android or Apple iOS operating systems, is water resistant, and has all the common smartwatch features. It is currently at its lowest price yet, according to Honey’s price history.

The second phase of Best Buy’s Black Friday plan started on Friday, Nov. 17. They announced their plans for on a press release with more deals on TVs, headphones, laptops, electric scooters, skincare devices, small appliances and more. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals live right now:

TV: Samsung 77” Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV is $1,999.99 (originally $3,599.99) after a $1,600 discount.

Laptop: MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop is $749.99 (originally $999.99). You can find more MacBook deals here.

Laptop: Lenovo Ideapad 15.6” Touch Laptop is $279.99 (originally $499.99) after a $220 discount.

Laptop: HP Victus 15.6” R5 Gaming Laptop is $449.99 (originally $799.99) after a $350 discount.

Laptop: HP Envy 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop is $749.99 (originally $1,079.99) after a $330 discount.

Monitor: LG 45” OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is $1,199.99 (originally $1,699.99) after a $500 discount. Plus and Total members save an additional $200 (Total savings: $700).

Tablet: Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation) is $249.99 (originally $329.99). Find more iPad deals here.

Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones is $199 (originally $329) after a $130 discount.

Headphones: AirPods Max Space Gray is $449.99 (originally $549.99) after a $100 discount.

Speaker: JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is $34.99 (originally $69.99) after a $35 discount.

Camera: GoPro HERO12 Black Action Camera Bundle is $349.99 (originally $449.99) after a $100 discount.

Kitchen appliance: KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is $199 (originally $449.99) after a $200 discount.

Kitchen appliances: Get an extra $250 value with the purchase of 2 or more qualifying appliances.

Best Buy has exclusive deals for their paid loyalty programs that members of My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total can take advantage of. Keep in mind most of those deals will only show their discounted price once you put them on your cart with the “save $X with Plus or Total” option. For example, you can get an extra $50 off on this Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 to match the lowest price it reached during October Prime Day, according to Honey’s price history.

Best Buy says you’ll see deals of “up to 50% on top gifts,” specifically during their Cyber Monday Sale. In past years, they’ve done multiple 24-hour “flash sales” similar to the “deal of the day” they have every day. The best sales always have limited quantities and are not guaranteed to get re-stocked. Remember, you can always return it if you find it cheaper at another retailer or even at Best Buy again at a later date.

Best Buy is known for its price-matching policy, where they’ll match the price of most products you find cheaper from a list of other retailers. But between Nov. 17 through Nov. 27 (Cyber Monday), you won’t be able to take advantage of their price-matching policy. However, if you do find a specific product to be cheaper somewhere else during those blackout periods, you can always return it. In fact, they’re extending their return and exchange policy through Jan. 13 for most products (including online) bought between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30.

