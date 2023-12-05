Valorant Install Size | How many GB download? – Game Revolution

By Kevin Tucker

Eager to try out Valorant, the new competitive shooter from Riot Games? If so, you’re probably wondering about the game’s required hard drive space. How many GB is the Valorant download, and how much space does the install size ultimately require? We performed a fresh install just to provide you with the answers.



The total download size for Valorant is just over 4.1 GB. However, the game’s file size will more than double after installation. In total, you will need 9 GB of free space on your hard drive to install and play Valorant.

Valorant’s installation procedure is kind of a mess. To get started, you need to download what’s called the Valorant game client. This is a small program weighing just 65.8 megabytes. Once run, it will begin to download the Riot Client.

The Riot Client itself requires a 147.4 megabyte download. Once installed, this second application will then download the rest of the game’s files. It includes an option to pause and resume downloads, which is handy for those with slower internet speeds.



Once the Riot Client is up and running, it will begin to download Riot Vanguard and the Valorant game files, which together account for a 3.9 gigabyte download. Since the Vanguard anti-cheat system runs at the kernel level in Windows, you’ll need to restart your PC in order to finalize the installation. If you don’t, you’ll likely run into error code 57. After first running the game, you’ll also have to agree to the terms of service.



With all of these processes completed, Valorant will take up just under 9 GB of hard drive space. The screenshot above was taken after a fresh install of both the game and Riot Vanguard on July 22, 2020.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Valorant is still receiving frequent updates. The game’s required file size can and very likely will continue to grow as the game evolves. If the download or install size changes in any significant way, we’ll be sure to update this guide.

