Andrew Tate Calls Out MrBeast and Accuses Him of an Unfair Loss in a Twitter Challenge, the Money From Which Was … – EssentiallySports

One thing that sets MrBeast apart from other influencers is his dedication to giving back to the community. The YouTuber has always granted giveaways and donations to well-deserving people. Furthermore, with donation drives like Team Trees and Team Seas, he has left his mark on the internet.

His latest attempt for a giveaway, however, did not get the approval of Andrew Tate. The former professional kickboxer has accused the YouTuber of being unfair in his decision-making in selecting a winner. Tate claims if he would have won the money he would have given it all away to charity.

In a series of tweets made by Andrew Tate, he accused the YouTuber of not giving him the money he won. Andrew Tate sent out a tweet to MrBeast stating “Hungry children are waiting” as he has promised to give money away to charity. When Tate found out another Twitter user has won the challenge, he accused the winner was uplifted by the likes of bots.

Andrew Tate calls out MrBeast for not donating money he believes that he rightfully won. #DramaAlert

Tate wanted to donate the money to charity. He claims the winner was botted. pic.twitter.com/hQHfN8zlUF

— DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 2, 2023

Earlier MrBeast organized a giveaway for his Twitter revenue for the next month. MrBeast sent out a tweet reading, “Whoever has the most liked reply to this in 48 hours gets all my Twitter revenue for the next month!” A French streamer by the name of Arkunir finally came out on top in the challenge.

While Andrew Tate may claim he had won, the Twitter community has risen against the claims he makes. Multiple fans pointed out that Tate’s tweet sits around at around 280K likes. On the other hand, the tweet made by Arkunir had already crossed 450k likes on July 14, according to the web archive site.

The winner of the challenge organized by MrBeast, Arkunir, has also pledged to donate to a charity if he wins. Following the philanthropic footsteps of MrBeast, Akrunir intends to donate the money to an NGO 30millionsdamis.

Si je gagne je donne tout à @30millionsdamis.

(C’est l’été y’a beaucoup d’abandon d’animaux faut soutenir) https://t.co/iX7irpqlRS

— Arkunir (@Arkunir) July 14, 2023

The debate on whether or not Andrew Tate was the real winner is still going on among his fans. What are your thoughts on Andrew Tate claiming to be the real winner of the MrBeast challenge? Let us know in the comments section below.

source