Microsoft signs deal with Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority – wenatcheeworld.com

Microsoft is buying more than 100 acres in Malaga. The tech giant says it is buying the property to “expand its cloud infrastructure.”

MALAGA — Microsoft officially signed off Wednesday on a purchase-and-sale agreement with the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority to buy 102.5 acres in Malaga.

“This purchase is intended to expand our cloud infrastructure,” a Microsoft spokesperson wrote in an email.

“Microsoft continues to expand its cloud infrastructure in response to growing customer demand,” they continued. “We are making significant investments to establish and grow our presence in Chelan and Douglas counties. We are excited to continue our growth in Washington state, and we will share more updates as the design and construction process progresses.”

Port commissioners signed the agreement April 26, which triggered an inspection period until June 1 on the first of the two-phase deal. Jim Kuntz, port CEO, said Microsoft signing later would not change the timeline of the agreement.

The closing dates for Microsoft are expected to be June 15 for Phase I and Nov. 18 for Phase II.

Phase I is the Lojo Property, 72.5 acres at 5375 Malaga Alcoa Highway. Microsoft will pay a $195,000 deposit before the final purchase price of about $6.6 million. The port purchased the Lojo site in September 2020 for $1.37 million.

Phase II is the Curtis and Torres properties. Curtis is 20 acres at 5351 Malaga Alcoa Highway and Torres is 10 acres at 5309 Malaga Alcoa Highway. Microsoft will pay an $80,000 deposit before the final purchase price of about $2.6 million for the pair. The port bought the Curtis Property for $1.5 million on April 11 and the Torres Property for $625,800 on Dec. 29.

Microsoft also is building a data center near Pangborn Memorial Airport in Douglas County.

Feel free to reach out to me with story ideas at 509-861-2174, thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton.

Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington.

MALAGA — Quiet, peaceful Malaga, known as home to Three Lakes Golf Course, orchards, a winery and “as that place you pass through on the way to Alcoa,” has become a focal point of growth and development in Chelan County.

