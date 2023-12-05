Xbox Showcase & Bethesda Starfield Direct: When it starts, how to watch – Polygon

Filed under:

Microsoft and Bethesda have a big show planned

On June 11, Microsoft will hold its annual Xbox Games Showcase where it’s expected to reveal what’s coming next to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass. Microsoft promises “new surprises and first-looks” from Xbox Game Studios and its third-party partners. Microsoft says the Xbox Games Showcase will focus on titles for Xbox Series X, Windows PC, and Game Pass.

Xbox’s current lineup includes Turn 10 Studios’ new Forza Motorsport and Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, and there are plenty of announced but undated projects from Xbox Game Studios, including Fable, Perfect Dark, Avowed, Everwild, and Hellblade 2 that could appear at the Xbox Games Showcase. It seems that at least one of Microsoft’s planned surprises, a remake of Persona 3 and a new tactics game spinoff of Persona 5 from Atlus, may have already been revealed a few days too early.

Xbox exec Aaron Greenberg said that Xbox fans will get much more than just CG trailers, promising that everything shown “is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics.

Here are the details about when, where, and how to watch the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase livestream and Bethesda’s Starfield Direct.

Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase will kick off at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CEST, on Sunday, June 11. The show will stream on Xbox’s YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels.

As for how long the Xbox Games Showcase will be, Microsoft said it will run about two hours.

Bethesda Softworks’ Starfield Direct will be livestreamed immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase concludes, probably around 12 p.m. PDT/3 p.m. EDT/9 p.m. CEST, if the Xbox team sticks to its two-hour show length. Bethesda’s deep dive on Starfield promises “new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information” for the upcoming Windows PC and Xbox Series X game.

Starfield has a release date of Sept. 6.

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon

Please check your email to find a confirmation email, and follow the steps to confirm your humanity.

Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again.

source