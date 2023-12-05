Made in Heaven, Paatal Lok & all the web series in between hitting the screens in 2023 – Business Insider India

Dec 18, 2022

The lives of two wedding planners is complicated by the quaint set of brides, grooms and parents – in Prime Video original, Made in Heaven. Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur’s show caught the fancy of audiences and also snagged an Emmy nomination. The much awaited Season 2 is expected to release in March 2023.

A lot must have happened in Mirzapur, after Munna bhaiyya was shot, Kaleen bhaiyya kidnapped and the new king of the town is Guddu. Audience might have to wait a tad more for updates on Sharad, and the subplots of the Dadda family as the trailer is expected to release in 2023 –telling us when the show will be made live.

The chasm between bureaucracy, media and the police will continue as the Hindi crime thriller Pataal Lok returns in 2023 after a two year gap on Prime Video. Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi feature in this multi starrer drama, expected to return with S2 in June-July.

After preventing a terror attack in Season 1 and stopping the assassination plot of a Sri Lankan terrorist in Season 2, Manoj Bajpayee and team will deal with a pandemic related emergency in Season 3 — as per the teaser. The team is keeping the audience guessing on its release date, and sources say it might hit the screens in late 2023.

Web series will go ‘big’ officially as Sanjay Leela Bhansali is expected to drop his series called Heeramandi on Netflix in 2023. A story on courtesans set in the pre-independence era, its starcast reportedly has top actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Manisha Koirala.

Actor Shahid Kapoor will make his OTT debut in an upcoming thriller web series directed by Raj and DK of the Family Man fame. The series will also star Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and Kay Kay Menon.

Pushpendra Nath Mishra, who also directed Netflix’s Taj Mahal 1989, is coming up with crime web series Choona starring Jimmy Shergill. Releasing in 2023, the story is about a group of people coming together to avenge a politician who wronged them, in the city of nawaabs – Lucknow.

One of the most popular biographical dramas from 2022, Rocket Boys Season 2 is expected to return with Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in the lead. The series is based on how Indian scientists Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha started ISRO.

Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh as leads, this thriller series depicts a cat and mouse chase revolving around three lovers and a forced love triangle. Its season 2 is slated to release in 2023.

Guns and Gulaab, starring Rajkumar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav, is an upcoming comedy-crime-thriller series. It is yet another one against director duo Raj and DK who will direct their first show on Netflix.

