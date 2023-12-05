Google's Bard AI chatbot has now been released to the public – New Scientist

Advertisement
Google is now providing limited public access to its Bard AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Here’s what we know so far about what it can do and how to access it
By Jeremy Hsu
21 March 2023
There is now a waiting list for testing Google Bard
Sipa USA / Alamy Stock Photo
Google has opened limited public access to its Bard AI chatbot service – the company’s official entry into the tech industry’s race to deploy AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot.
Anyone can currently join a wait list to participate in what Google describes as “an early experiment that lets you collaborate with generative AI”, according to a company blog post published on 21 March. Such AI chatbots use their language capabilities to understand and answer…
