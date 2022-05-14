Where to Watch and Stream 'Eurovision Song Contest' 2022 Final – Good Housekeeping

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why trust us?

American Song Contest fans, let’s head over to Italy!

Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is officially underway!

After the popular international songwriting competition crowned Italy’s band the winner last year (if you’ve heard their hit rock song “ ,” you know who they are), Eurovision has returned to the country for its 66th installment. What’s more, the reality TV series might be drawing a bigger crowd from the United States this time around, thanks to Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg’s — a new NBC show inspired by Eurovision. Given that the duo just announced the inaugural winner, Oklahoma-born K-pop singer AleXa, it’s not surprising many folks are interested in seeing more talent.

Unlike American Song Contest and its months-long schedule, Eurovision Song Contest 2022 only has three rounds and the first began on May 10. In the first round of the semifinals, 40 countries competed and 35 moved on. This year’s theme is “The Sound of Beauty” and there have already been some interesting songs that, unfortunately, didn’t make the cut. (“Eat Your Salad,” anyone?) That said, it’s not too late to get in on the action and tune into the second semifinal round and see who advances to the grand final later this week.

A post shared by Eurovision Song Contest (@eurovision)

Here are all the details you need to watch Eurovision Song Contest 2022 wherever you are:

The second semifinal is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 12 at 9 p.m. CET or 3 p.m. ET. The grand final will then air on Saturday, May 14 at the same time, 9 p.m. CET or 3 p.m. ET. A total of 25 acts will compete in the grand finale with the Big Five automatically advancing, including Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom. The remaining 20 will be determined by votes in the two semifinal rounds.



You can watch Eurovision 2022 both live and on-demand. Former Olympic figure skater and NBC Sports commentator Johnny Weir serves as the host of America’s Eurovision broadcast.

Don’t have a login? You can sign up for the . Although the streaming service offers many TV shows and movies through its free tier, viewers need to have a premium subscription to access Eurovision 2022. Apart from having limited ads, the plan also includes live sports like Premier League, WWE and Sunday Night Football. It also offers next-day access to NBC and Bravo shows.

Once you have a login, you can smart TVs, computers, mobile devices and games consoles.

source