Ripple price LIVE: XRP up 13% and 7$BILLION today on Monday cryptocurrency market slump – Express

Ripple’s XRP token was off to a good start on Wednesday, entering the market at $1.34 (£0.95), according to CoinMarketCap.
The token dipped to a low £1.18 (£0.97) on Monday evening after it successful clawed back the losses made on January 18 when it plunged below $1.
Ripple’s market capitalisation was also up today by 13.7 percent at 9.39am, with a value of $52.9billion (£37.5billion).
The CoinMarketCap crypto tracker below shows XRP’s price and market cap value in real time.
Here are all the latest Ripple updates from CoinMarketCap, CoinDesk and leading crypto experts.
This live story has now closed. Click here to read all the latest Ripple price updates.
6.30pm: Ripple announces deals with new Global payment providers
XRP has announced partnerships with IDT Corporation and MercuryFX, after both firms expressed an interest in using Ripple’s xRapid service.
Ripple boasts its xRapid service allows money to be sent anywhere in the world cheaply and quickly.
Transactions that would take a traditional bank days to complete can be carried out almost instantly, according to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.
He said: “It’s no secret that XRP is faster and more efficient than bitcoin or any other digital asset. It settles in three seconds and at fractions of a penny.”
“Payment providers like IDT Corporation and MercuryFX are early movers because they understand what XRP can do for their business and customer experience.
“We’re excited to have them at the forefront of the Internet of Value.”
Read more: RIPPLE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIPS WITH IDT AND MERCURYFX
5.08pm: Bitcoin gets C+ grade in Weiss ratings
Financial rating service Weiss Ratings has ranked 74 cryptocurrencies on a scale of A to E, where A is “excellent” and E is “very weak”.
Bitcoin, the best known and most widely traded cryptocurrency on the planet, received a C+ grade on the Weiss scale.
The plus sign indicates that bitcoin fell into the top third of the “fair” category.
The rating said: “Bitcoin gets excellent scores for security and widespread adoption.
“But it is encountering major network bottlenecks, causing delays and high transactions costs.
“Despite intense ongoing efforts that are achieving some initial success, Bitcoin has no immediate mechanism for promptly upgrading its software code.”
Read more: BITCOIN WEISS RATING
3.55pm: All top-20 cryptos in the green today
Ripple, bitcoin and the rest of the top-20 cryptocurrencies are all growing today.
Ripple is currently trading at about $1.35 – some £0.15 more than its low yesterday.
After 24 hours of growth, XRP’s market cap is sitting at $52.4billion, according to CoinMarketCap.
3.45pm: Joe Tambini taking over from Sebastian Kettley
1.40pm: Ripple ‘rising to leadership’
FXStreet analyst Tomas Salles is confident that Ripple’s XRP is right on track to break through the trendline.
He said: “Trading inside the same compressive structure, XRP/USD is stuck to the trendline, with high chances of breaking above it. That would open the doors for more rises.
“MACD is crossed to the upside, just below 0. The fact that the indicator is crossed up combined with the XRP price closeness to the trendline favors the bullish projections.
“Directional Movement Index is in a much more advanced zone, with buyers and sellers at an equilibrium point and ADX moving around levels that give room for another trend movement.”
10am: Ripple competitor boasts resilience to ‘short-term market trends’
A new cryptocurrency is garnering interest in the crypto community, and the creators of GoldCoin are now boasting a particular resilience to the threat of regulation.
Greg Matthews, GoldCoin systems administrator, said: “GolcCoin isn’t affected by short-term market trends.
“It steadily draws investment as investors perceive it as a great store of value.”
Ripple, bitcoin and ethereum all took a, plunge in the market its after South Korean regulators announced plans to ban cryptocurrency trading earlier this month.
Mr Matthews added: “Regulatory efforts won’t affect GolfCoin, which is a well managed and secure investment.
The market capitalisation of GoldCoin now stands above $10.5million (£7.4million), according to CoinMarketCap.
9.25am: Ripple prices to remain ‘range bound’, warns analyst
CoinDesk analysts are sceptical about XRP’s ability to soar back to its pre-crash prices in the coming days.
Rakesh Upadhyay said: “We believe that the XRP/USD pair will become range bound for the next few days between the support of $0.87 and the resistance of $1.74.
“We shall wait for a breakout above the overhead resistance to initiate any long positions. On the downside, though we expect the $0.87 to hold, it might be reasonable to wait for a bounce before buying.
“As the trading inside the range is likely to be volatile, we shall only try to buy closer to the supports.”
7.46am: Goldman Sachs warns against cryptocurrency bubble
The banking giant has urged investors to remain wary of the rising bitcoin bubble.
In a research letter to investors, Goldman Sachs’ analysts cautioned about the hyper-inflated and speculative price of bitcoin and ether.
The letter said: “We think the concept of a digital currency that leverages blockchain technology is viable given the benefits it could provide: ease of execution globally, lower transaction costs, reduction of corruption since all transactions could be traced, safety of ownership, and so on.
“But bitcoin does not provide any of these key advantages.”
7am: Sebastian Kettley starts live reporting.
SEARCH
CONNECT WITH US
TODAY’S PAPER
See today’s front and back pages, download the newspaper, order back issues and use the historic Daily Express newspaper archive.
EXPRESS.CO.UK