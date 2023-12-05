The Middle Season 9 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Peacock & HBO Max – ComingSoon.net

By Disheeta Maheshwari

The Middle Season 9 is the last season of this comedy series created by Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline. This series centers on the journey of Midwestern middle-class woman Frankie and her family, the Hecks. Frankie and her husband Mike have a daughter, Sue, and two sons, Axl, and Brick. It captures the adventurous journey of the family as the children grow into young adults.

Here’s how you can watch and stream The Middle Season 9 via streaming services such as Peacock & HBO Max.

Yes, The Middle Season 9 is available to watch via streaming on HBO Max & Peacock. Viewers can also watch the previous seasons of The Middle on the same streaming sites through a subscription plan.

This television series first aired on September 30, 2009, and has since produced nine seasons in total. Season 9 originally aired from October 3, 2017, to May 22, 2018, and comprised of 24 episodes. It is produced by produced by Warner Bros. Television and Blackie and Blondie Productions.

The main cast of The Middle includes Patricia Heaton as Frances Patricia “Frankie” Heck, Neil Flynn as Michael Bartholomew “Mike” Heck Jr., Charlie McDermott as Axl Redford Heck, Eden Sher as Sue Sue Heck, Atticus Shaffer as Brick Ishmail Heck, and Chris Kattan as Bob Weaver. The other cast members include Brock Ciarlelli, Jen Ray, Beau Wirick, Malcolm Foster Smith, Troy Metcalf, Laura Ann Kesling, John Gammon, and more.

The Middle Season 9 is available to watch on Peacock.

You can watch via Peacock by following these steps:

Peacock’s Premium account provides access to over 80,000+ hours of TV, movies, and sports, including current NBC and Bravo Shows, along with 50 always-on channels. Premium Plus is the same plan but with no ads (save for limited exclusions), along with giving users the opportunity to download select titles and watch them offline and providing access to your local NBC channel live 24/7.

The Middle Season 9 is available to watch on HBO Max.

You can watch the movie via Max, formerly known as HBO Max, by following these steps:

Max With Ads provides the service’s streaming library at a Full HD resolution, allowing users to stream on up to two supported devices at once. Max Ad-Free removes the service’s commercials and allows streaming on two devices at once in Full HD. It also allows for 30 downloads at a time to allow users to watch content offline. On the other hand, Max Ultimate Ad-Free allows users to stream on four devices at once in a 4K Ultra HD resolution and provides Dolby Atmos audio and 100 downloads.

The Middle synopsis is as follows:

“The daily mishaps of a married woman and her semi-dysfunctional family and their attempts to survive life in general in the city of Orson, Indiana.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

