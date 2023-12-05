iPhone 15 Pro: Which rumored color would you choose? – 9to5Mac

Over the last few days, we’ve heard a lot of rumors when it comes to the colors of the iPhone 15 Pro. Since Apple is replacing the stainless steel frame with a new one made of titanium, the company is also expected to introduce new colors to match the material. Based on these rumors, we want to know which of the rumored colors you would choose.

Since the iPhone 5s, the iPhone lineup has had pretty much the same colors: Silver, Gold, and Space Gray. With the iPhone 6s, Apple introduced a fourth color, and this fourth color has varied for each model. We’ve had Rose Gold, Jet Black, Midnight Green, Pacific Blue, Sierra Blue, and most recently, Deep Purple with the iPhone 14 Pro.

This time, with the new titanium frame, Apple may introduce completely new colors for the iPhone. Earlier this year, 9to5Mac’s sources reported that Apple had been experimenting with a new “crimson” color for this year’s phones. However, our sources have now told us a different story.

Instead of simply adding a new color, Apple has reportedly rethought all the colors of the Pro models. For instance, our sources mention that there will be a new Gray color that embraces the original titanium color, similar to Apple Watch Ultra. Another new color would be a dark blue that could be similar to iPhone 12 Pro’s Pacific Blue.

I’ve been waiting for a Dark Blue since the slate black iPhone 5 (which was essentially a very Dark Blue) from way back in 2012, so I’m definitely going for that one.

And yes I know we’ve had several shades of blue over the last years but those were still too light in my opinion, this is my perfect color if the rumors are actually accurate.

Apple would also keep a black color and a silver model in the lineup. And as you may have noticed, there’s no mention of a gold iPhone. That’s because painting titanium in gold can be tricky and the end result might not look good. If true, this would be the end of the gold iPhone after 10 years.

iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have a new design with thinner edges around the display. Inside, it will feature the more efficient A17 chip and USB-C instead of Lightning for the first time. The iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra) is rumored to have a periscope lens for better optical zoom.

Based on what we know, Apple is expected to hold a special press event in the third week of September. While we wait for confirmation of all these rumors, let us know: Which rumored iPhone 15 Pro color would you choose?

Share your comments in the poll and also in the comments section below:

