Apple Reveals More iOS 17 Features Not Available Until Later This … – MacRumors

Apple announced that iOS 17 will be released on Monday, September 18 for the iPhone XS and newer. The free software update includes a wide range of new features, but not all of them will be available right away, according to Apple.



Below, we have listed three features that Apple’s website says are “coming later this year” as part of a future update, such as iOS 17.1 or iOS 17.2. In addition, Apple shared a PDF this week outlining even more iOS 17 features that are now labeled as “coming later this year,” and we have listed those additions below.



An all-new Journal app will allow iPhone users to reflect on their day and memories, complete with text, photos, music, audio recordings, and more. The app will provide personalized suggestions based on recent on-device activity.



A new Collaborative Playlists feature for Apple Music will allow multiple people to add, reorder, and remove songs in a shared playlist.



If you send content like an image or video to another user via AirDrop, the transfer will be able to continue over an internet connection if you leave AirDrop range, so long as both you and the recipient are signed in to an iCloud account.

Apple is already testing both iOS 17.1 and iOS 17.2 internally, according to our website’s analytic logs. iOS 17.1 is likely to be released in October, while iOS 17.2 should be available in December, based on Apple’s previous software release cycles.

