PS5 update rolls out globally with new accessibility, audio, and social feature enhancements – PlayStation

PS Remote Play is now supported on more Android devices, providing new options to stream your favorite PlayStation games.

With the holiday season and a new wave of exciting game releases approaching, today we’re pleased to roll out an all-new PS5 system software update globally. Thanks to support from our beta participants, this update includes a number of features from the latest PS5 beta, including:

Additionally, we’re also introducing new features like support for PS Remote Play on more Android devices alongside some new enhancements coming to PS App in the coming weeks.

Here are the highlights:

Later this month, we’ll also gradually roll out some new features for PS App globally, on iOS and Android. Just like the PS5 console updates, you’ll be able to react to messages with emojis and see a preview of someone’s Share Screen before joining the party on PS App.

Previously announced features that were part of the beta will also be included in the global release.

We are truly grateful to our community for always providing us with valuable feedback. Let us know which updates you’re excited for!

*Remote Play requires broadband internet Wi-Fi with at least 5Mbps for use. For a better play experience, a high-speed connection of at least 15Mbps is recommended. The quality and connectivity of your play experience may vary depending on your network environment. Titles that require a VR headset (PlayStation VR or PlayStation VR2) or additional peripherals (other than a DUALSHOCK 4, DualSense, or DualSense Edge wireless controller) are not compatible with PS Remote Play.

**While the PS Remote Play app will be downloadable on devices running Android TV OS12, performance may vary depending on the device being used. We recommend setting your TV or monitor to low latency game mode. Depending on the signal conditions of Android TV built-in televisions or Chromecast with Google TV, you might experience input lag when using your wireless controller.

***A DualSense Edge wireless controller cannot be used as an assist controller. Some of the DualSense features, such as motion sensor, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, will be automatically turned off when the controller is being used as an assist controller.

****Media app providers can update their apps on PS5 to support Dolby Atmos audio, giving users another way to experience immersive audio in movies, TV shows, and more in the future.

*****A PlayStation Plus subscription is required to use Game Help.

Did you like this? Like this

Share this story

140 Comments

Daniel Noel Writer, Activision

Kyle Burleson PR Manager, Capcom U.S.A., Inc

Adam Michel Director, Content Acquisition & Operations, SIE

Brad Flick Design Director, Evening Star

Website © 2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

source