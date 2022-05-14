Connect with us

News

Kunal Kapoor looks determined, fierce in first look from Disney Plus Hotstar series The Empire - The Indian Express
Advertisement

News

CleanSpark, Hut 8 Stocks Lead Bitcoin Miner Rally as Markets Bounce Back - CoinDesk

News

As Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits 5% ATH, Majority Of Miners Shift To Ethereum | Bitcoinist.com - Bitcoinist

News

Apple TV+ announces 'The New Look' thriller about Christian Dior - AppleInsider

News

Cryptocurrency: Latest cryptocurrency news, Price & Charts - Times of India

News

Kunal Kapoor looks determined, fierce in first look from Disney Plus Hotstar series The Empire – The Indian Express

Published

4 seconds ago

on

wp header logo 6162

Actor Kunal Kapoor on Wednesday unveiled his look from upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar period drama series The Empire. In the show’s motion poster, Kunal looks ferocious as an unstoppable conqueror. “An emperor’s quest for the throne is about to begin. Hotstar Specials The Empire. Coming soon,” the actor wrote alongside the first look shared on his Instagram handle.
Talking about his character, Kunal said in a statement, “It’s been challenging but fun! The makers have paid special attention to this character’s look – it is very unique to his personality. Grandeur and royalty aside, this role is fierce and emotionally complex at the same time.”
The Empire, which traces the origins of a dynasty, marks Kunal Kapoor’s digital debut. The show, announced on Tuesday as a part of Disney Plus Hotstar’s 2021 slate, also stars Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal and Drashti Dhami. It has been created by Nikkhil Advani.
 
A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)
At the virtual press conference for the launch of Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming titles, Kunal Kapoor said that shooting for The Empire was challenging, particularly due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Shooting all the battle scenes during the last couple of years, shooting a big spectacle in the middle of a pandemic has been difficult, but it has turned out really well. I am looking forward to how the audience reacts to it,” the actor said.
Co-directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment), The Empire will release soon only on Disney Plus Hotstar.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
Web Banner 17th May 2022 v1
300X100 story 1
300 100
300x100 4

source

Related Topics:

Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement